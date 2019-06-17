Liberals announce national food policy with $134-million pledge to improve access

The federal government has announced the details of its long-awaited national food policy, including a pledge of $134-million to improve access to local and healthy food – and the creation of an advisory council to assist in implementing the policy.

The government first announced its intention to create a food policy shortly after the 2015 election, though details since then have been sparse. At an event in Montreal Monday morning, Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the overarching vision of the policy: to provide Canadians with “access to a sufficient amount of safe, nutritious and culturally diverse food.”

A key part of the policy, said Ms. Bibeau, will be the creation of a $50-million local food infrastructure fund. That fund will provide up to $25,000 to community-led projects that improve access to safe, healthy and culturally diverse food.

This follows recent studies that have shown that over 46 per cent of people in some areas of the country, such as Nunavut, experience inadequate access to food.

Ms. Bibeau also said Monday that the government intends to move forward with the creation of a food policy advisory council. This is an initiative that a group of representatives from non-profit organizations and the food industry have been pushing for in recent years.

That group met with the minister as recently as last week, said Food Secure Canada executive director Gisèle Yasmeen.

The creation of the council is “a very good step forward,” said Ms. Yasmeen Monday morning.

“The food system is complex. It involves a lot of different actors,” she said. “To be able to join that up and connect that in an integrated way is really important.”

