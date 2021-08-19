Liberals pledge $9-billion for long-term care as affordability, social issues take centre stage in federal election campaign

Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau holds a campaign event in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Liberals are promising better pay for personal support workers, among other pledges. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Liberals are promising sweeping investments in Canada’s long-term care system, as affordability and social issues took centre stage on the fourth day of the campaign.

Better pay for personal support workers and a stronger contingent of critical staff at long-term care centres are among a new list of promises from the Liberals if they are re-elected in the September vote.

The promises announced by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau are largely outside of the federal government’s control and rely heavily on the assumption that premiers – mostly conservative – would support the plans.

Story continues below advertisement

At a campaign stop at a long-term care facility in Victoria, Mr. Trudeau announced $9-billion in spending over five years for seniors living alone and those in assisted-care centres.

“This pandemic laid bare unacceptable and heartbreaking conditions in too many long-term care homes across the country,” Mr. Trudeau said. “To seniors, to families, you’re right. You deserve so much better than what we saw in too many places across the country…

“We must make sure that tragedies like this never happen again.”

He added that Ottawa would not start to “micromanage” long-term care, which is a provincial responsibility, but rather work with provinces and territories to improve the system.

The funding would go to provincially controlled policies, including setting a minimum $25-per-hour wage for personal support workers, and $500-million of the proposed funding would also go to training up to 50,000 new workers in that field.

Mr. Trudeau said he would also direct $3-billion of the spending to increase the availability of long-term care beds. The Liberals also say they would help improve infection, prevention and control measures. They also reaffirmed their promise to set national standards. That pledge was first announced in the 2020 Throne Speech, but had not been implemented. The party says the standards would be set through a new “Safe Long-Term Care Act.”

Speaking in Edmonton on Thursday about health care, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also talked about the party’s plans for long-term care. “We believe in expanding health care in general, and that’s why we’re talking about bringing long-term care into the public system,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

In their “Ready for Better” document released last week, the NDP announced they would like to put an end to private, for-profit long-term care and set national standards for home care and long-term care.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has been talking about affordability issues throughout the first week of the campaign, with such proposals as a month-long break in December from the GST in purchases made at retail stores, and policies to hold the line on the cost of food and internet.

On Thursday, Mr. O’Toole turned to housing, touting platform commitments to build one million homes over the next three years through a mix of measures that include reviewing a federal real-estate portfolio of more than 37,000 buildings and releasing at least 15 per cent for housing use, and offering incentives for Canadians to invest in rental housing.

The Conservatives would also work with the private sector to convert available housing into units. And they would encourage a market in seven-to-10-year mortgages to, as Mr. O’Toole said, provide more stability for first-time homebuyers and lenders.

The party platform also calls for banning foreign investors not living or moving to Canada from buying homes here for a two-year period, and instead, encouraging foreign investment in purpose-built, affordable-rental housing.

“We have a housing crisis in Canada. The supply of homes – to own as well as to rent – is not keeping up with the growing population,” the Conservative leader said while on the lawn of a home in the Ottawa-area suburb of Barrhaven.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you want your government to secure a future where you and your family can afford a home that meets your needs, you have one choice: Canada’s Conservatives.”

Social issues returned to the campaign trail, prompted by a line in the newly released Conservative platform.

The Liberals on Thursday accused Mr. O’Toole of teaming up with the “extreme right” faction of his party, pointing a section of the Conservatives’ platform, which promises to “protect the conscience rights of health professionals.” The Liberals said that would allow doctors to refuse abortion referrals and services or to perform medical assistance in dying.

Mr. O’Toole pushed back at the suggestion, repeating that he is pro-choice and seeking to strike a “balance” between women’s right to choose and the personal views of health-care workers.

“I am pro-choice, and we will make [it so] that women have the ability to make decisions with respect to their healthcare themselves, and make sure that abortion services are available from coast, from one ocean to the other,” he said.

“This is not at all a contradiction. I think it’s very, very important to defend the rights of all Canadians, that’s what I will do.”

Story continues below advertisement

He focused his remarks primarily on concerns about expanding medically assisted death to those with mental health problems. The Conservative Party also released past statements from Liberals MPs supporting conscience rights for physicians on medically assisted death.

In response to Mr. O’Toole remarks on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said there is something “fundamental” the Conservative leader doesn’t understand.

“Pro-choice doesn’t mean the freedom of doctors to choose, it means the freedom of women to choose. Leaders have to be unequivocal on that and once again, Erin O’Toole is not. He’s saying certain things to some people and its opposite to others. That’s not good enough,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Mr. O’Toole won last summer’s party leadership race party because socially conservative voters switched their support to him on later ballots after their preferred candidates failed to secure enough votes in earlier rounds.

Mr. O’Toole has occasionally found himself offside with the majority of his caucus on social issues.

For instance, Conservative MPs were sharply divided during a June vote for third reading of the government’s legislation, Bill C-6, which sought to effectively ban the practice of conversion therapy that’s aimed at changing someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Mr. O’Toole was one of 51 Conservative MPs who voted in favour of the bill, while 62 Conservative MPs voted against the legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

In a speech on Wednesday, Mr. O’Toole distanced himself from his predecessor Andrew Scheer, telling an audience in Quebec City he believes in human rights, “including the right of women to choose.”

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet responded Thursday to Mr. O’Toole’s pitch to Quebec voters, stating that Conservative leader’s position on environmental and social issues is at odds with the views of his own party.

“He says he’s pro-choice, but his caucus is pro-life,” Mr. Blanchet told reporters in Gatineau, Que.

Similarly, Mr. Blanchet said Mr. O’Toole’s position on conscience rights and medical assistance in dying is not particularly clear.

“It sounds like an ambiguous pledge aimed at trying to please a lot of people,” he said. “They are slogans, but it doesn’t change the fundamental differences between what the Conservatives propose and what Quebec wants.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.