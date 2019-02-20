Liberals promise $638-million for urban Indigenous housing

The federal government is planning to spend $638-million on housing for Indigenous people in cities and urban centres.
The money is part of the Liberals’ $40-billion housing plan, which is spread over 10 years and aims to reduce homelessness by half.
Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan are making the announcement this afternoon.
About two-thirds of the money is to address Indigenous homelessness and one-third is to improve existing social housing for Indigenous families in urban centres.
Duclos says this is a “priority” for the government and that affordable housing is key to building strong communities.
Determining exactly how and when the money is spent will depend on partnerships and agreements with provincial governments and local housing providers.
