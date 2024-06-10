Liberals will support motion to turn foreign collusion allegations over to inquiry

Open this photo in gallery: The Peace Tower of Parliament Hill is pictured in Ottawa.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The minority Liberals will back a motion calling for allegations about federal politicians colluding with other countries to be turned over to the foreign interference inquiry.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said it’s an effort to get to the bottom of revelations that the governing Liberals say they cannot further discuss publicly.

This request would ultimately expand the mandate given to Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, the head of a public inquiry currently in the middle of investigations into foreign meddling in Canada’s democracy.

“I think it’s an important time for parliament to come together and to support the work of the Hogue commission and that’s exactly what we intend to do,” Mr. LeBlanc told the Commons during Question Period.

A national-security watchdog report last week revealed that some parliamentarians are collaborating with foreign governments for their own benefit. The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), an oversight body set up by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said in its special report that politicians are “wittingly” helping foreign governments like China and India meddle in Canadian politics.

NSICOP, which is comprised of MPs from all major parties as well as senators, declined to identify the parliamentarians, saying it was constrained from doing so by restrictions built into its mandate. The government has refused to identify the federal politicians publicly and won’t say how many are accused or whether any sit in cabinet.

The Prime Minister’s Office has had the classified version of the report since March but has yet to outline any next steps as a result of the revelations.

The bombshell findings have sparked a debate in Ottawa about what MPs and senators should do after being told of alleged collaborators in their midst.

The Conservatives had previously challenged the government to name the alleged collaborators in the House of Commons. The governing Liberals have refused, saying it would be irresponsible.

In a Sunday letter to Mr. LeBlanc, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer recommended how Justice Hogue might proceed.

Mr. Scheer said the expanded mandate for Justice Hogue should include a requirement that she produce a finding of fact on each MP or senator, past or present, accused of knowingly participating in foreign interference. He recommended this be delivered in a report to Parliament no later than Oct. 1.

“These findings of fact would not constitute findings of criminal guilt, but would be intended to serve as an aid to the House and the Senate in the exercise of their respective privileges, immunities, and powers; to each political party whose members may be implicated; and above all to the Canadian public to strengthen its confidence in our political institutions,” Mr. Scheer wrote.

He said the Hogue Commission should be provided with all of the unredacted evidence on which the NSICOP report was based “and all necessary resources to allow it to carry out interviews and any further investigations required to assess the findings.”

The NSICOP report said some politicians are accepting money from foreign governments and are communicating frequently with foreign governments to obtain support from community groups or businesses that foreign diplomats have promised to mobilize to help their campaigns.

Others are allegedly providing foreign diplomats with privileged information on fellow parliamentarians knowing that this information will be used to put pressure on these colleagues to change their positions. Some are lobbying colleagues or influencing parliamentary business to help a foreign state or leaking confidential information to known intelligence officers of foreign states, the report said.

Former Canadian spy chief Richard Fadden has said that Canada can’t allow allegations that parliamentarians are colluding with foreign powers to remain unresolved. “Foreign interference by anybody is serious but the fact that parliamentarians might be involved makes it doubly serious,” Mr. Fadden said Friday. “And we need to do something about it before the next federal election.”