Libraries across Canada are eliminating late fees to help ensure their services are equitable for all

Open this photo in gallery Library employee Yuan Zhu hands out curb-side pickup books at the Northern District Toronto Public Library during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on June 11, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

As hundreds of libraries across the country eliminate late fines, the concept of having to pay for keeping a loaned book too long may one day feel as antiquated as the old card catalogue.

The Toronto Public Library system, the most heavily used in Canada, joined the trend towards eliminating fines this week as it secured approval from city council for a budget that ends late fees for children aged 12 and under. And the goal is to remove such charges for everyone else in next year’s budget.

“You know, fines are intended to get people to return materials – instead what it really does is create a barrier to service for people who can’t afford to pay,” said Toronto’s city librarian, Vickery Bowles.

Eliminating late fees for kids “will put books into the hands of children … especially those who live in at-risk communities,” she adds.

The council budget vote will allow the current absence of late penalties for children, which were paused because of COVID-19, to continue after the pandemic.

Moving away from fines aligns Toronto’s library system with its counterparts in more than 250 North American cities. It’s a trend rooted in the push for equity, and a recognition that fines may be punitive rather than effective.

While this shift predates the pandemic, it has been accelerated by it. This is not a free-for-all, however – borrowed materials are still tracked. And although approaches vary by library, if an item is kept so long it’s deemed lost, the cardholder must typically pay to have it replaced.

“In fact, what happens is that more people are using your library, your collection circulates more and things are returned at the same rate they always were,” said Debbie LeBel, the director of access at Halifax Public Libraries, which went fine-free last summer.

In a flashback scene during a 1991 episode of the television show Seinfeld, a high-school-aged version of Jerry takes out a library book and doesn’t return it. Fast-forward a few decades and the hard-bitten (and appropriately named) library enforcer Mr. Bookman is on his tail.

In reality, libraries don’t go to such lengths to chase missing materials. The more likely scenario is the fine accrues to a certain point, after which a card is blocked. To resume library access, the fine must be paid. While a minor financial annoyance for many middle-class Canadians, this can be much more serious for some residents.

“Sometimes 10 or 20 bucks is a lot of money to a family,” said Toronto Councillor Paul Ainslie, who sits on the city’s library board and says he pushed for a new approach to fines. “To use a computer at a library, you need an active library card to log in. So if you got an overdue library fine, it’s impacting your ability to do your homework.”

Many cities that have eliminated late penalties have also forgiven unpaid fines, allowing people with blocked cards to access the library again. Toronto, which will erase $150,000 worth of children’s fines once the pandemic allows branches to reopen, will clear the records of 33,000 members.

In some cities where that’s been done, the take-up has been prompt. When Calgary Public Library wiped the slate clean last summer for all debtors, eliminating $1.64-million in historic fines, 16,000 formerly barred people were using the library again within a month.

And the switch sometimes spurs an influx of old books that people had been too bashful to return.

In Kitchener, Ont., which eliminated late fines last month, Kitchener Public Library CEO Mary Chevreau says she was approached by a shamefaced friend, who’d been holding onto a library book – for the past 20 years.

Fines typically form a tiny part of the funding model for libraries. In Toronto, the $2-million in fines levied annually has been less than 1 per cent of the library budget. In other cities, it’s similarly small.

In many cases, the total value of fines has been going down in recent years anyway. As libraries shift increasingly to digital collections such as e-books and audiobooks – which automatically revoke access after a set period of time – fine revenues have been dropping accordingly.

For Ms. LeBel at the Halifax library system, this risks creating a perversely inequitable situation.

“If you have the means to have the technology to use our digital collections, you don’t have to worry about fines,” she said. “And people who may not have access to the technology ... that are relying on a physical collection, [are subject to] fines.”

Equity is at the heart of arguments around going fine-free.

“There shouldn’t be kind of [a] hammer over your head to pay a fine or you’re going to lose access to a city service,” said Mr. Ainslie in Toronto. “Like recreation centres, it’s a key service.”

Sarah Meilleur, the director of service design at Calgary Public Library, notes the importance of ensuring reading material is widely available to all.

“Literacy development is related to how many books and stories you’re exposed to,” she said. “We want more children to be able to use the library and access our resources.”

Calgary found that marginalized communities were over-represented when it came to those whose library cards had been blocked. And librarians often heard concerns about late fees, even from those who hadn’t racked up the $10 in fines that would prompt a card to be frozen. Some would-be library users wanted to take out books, but were afraid of late penalties.

Some parents would say they could not let their children borrow items from the library because they were unsure if they could return the books by the due date, Ms. Meilleur said.

“Sometimes parents with second jobs, they weren’t able to get back to the library on time,” she said. “There’s a whole lot of reasons. But it was creating a barrier, and particularly for children.”

