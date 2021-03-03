Life expectancy in Quebec dropped in 2020 due to increase in COVID-19-related deaths, statistics agency says

Open this photo in gallery Paramedics outside Verdun hospital, in Montreal, on Jan. 12, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Life expectancy in Quebec dropped in 2020 due to an increase in deaths linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, according the province’s statistics agency.

For men in Quebec, average life expectancy dropped by five months, to 80.6 years, and dropped by eight months for women, to 84 years, the Institut de la statistique du Quebec said Wednesday.

Between 2019 and 2020, the number of deaths reported in Quebec rose by 10 per cent – or 6,750 fatalities; there were 74,550 deaths reported in the province in 2020. That’s compared to an average rise in deaths of 2 per cent a year between 2010 and 2019 – due to population growth and an aging population.

The agency says that during the same 10-year period, life expectancy rose by an average of 2.3 months a year for men and 1.5 months a year for women.

Meanwhile, health authorities reported 729 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 19 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including two that occurred in the previous 24 hours. Officials said hospitalizations dropped by 10, to 618, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by one, to 120.

They said 16,117 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday, for a total of 472,710. Quebec has 7,336 active reported infections and has reported a total of 289,670 COVID-19 cases and 10,426 deaths linked to the virus.

Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to announce updated COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dube told reporters that worries around new coronavirus variants, particularly in the Montreal area, would shape Wednesday’s announcement.

