In this 2017 file photo, flowers are seen near the Quebec City mosque where a shooting left six people dead and eight others injured.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously struck down a punishment of life without parole for mass murderers, retroactive to the time it was enacted in 2011 -- giving a large number of previously sentenced killers hope of release some day.

The ruling, written by Chief Justice Richard Wagner, determined the punishment is cruel and unusual and therefore illegal under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, because it is “intrinsically incompatible with human dignity.”

The decision came in the case of Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six Muslims at a Quebec City mosque in 2017. He now becomes eligible for full parole in 25 years.

But the ruling also effects at least 18 others who have been sentenced since 2011 to periods of parole ineligibility exceeding 25 years. Those who received 50 years or more, even if they have exhausted their appeals, have a clear right to ask a court to reduce their ineligibility period to 25 years. The top sentences thus far have had a 75-year waiting period for a parole hearing.

Among this group are Justin Bourque of Nova Scotia, who killed three Mounties at age 24 and received a life sentence with parole ineligibility till age 99; Derek Saretzky of Alberta, who killed a two-year-old and two adults when he, too, was 24, and received the same sentence as Mr. Bourque; and Douglas Garland, also of Alberta, who killed three people when he was 57, and was sentenced to life with no parole hearing until the age of 132.

Those who received under a 50-year wait but above 25 years for their first parole hearing (as the 2011 law allowed for those who committed multiple second-degree murders) may also go to court to argue that the punishment is cruel and unusual in their case. They would need to show that the sentence would take them to the end of their life span, and deny them a chance at a parole hearing.

The ruling on Friday also means that Alek Minassian, who killed 10 people in a rampage with a van on Toronto’s Yonge Street in 2018, will be eligible for parole in 25 years. Sentencing in a lower court had been delayed, pending the Supreme Court ruling in the Bissonnette case.

Federal sentencing law for multiple killers immediately reverts to what it had been before changes implemented by the Conservative government of Stephen Harper in 2011. First-degree murder will now bring a mandatory life sentence with first eligibility for full parole at 25 years – no matter how many people are murdered. Second-degree murder, no matter how many victims are involved, also brings a mandatory life penalty, with first parole eligibility at 10 to 25 years, as set by a judge.

The Harper government had authorized judges to stack the 25-year waiting periods together, one for each murder: up to 150 years for Mr. Bissonnette, and 250 years for Mr. Minassian. Both were in their twenties when they committed the mass killings, and acted alone. The parole-stacking law has been used in at least 18 cases, with 75 years being the longest wait for a parole hearing. Quebec, four provinces and the federal government argued that the discretion given the judges allowed them to apply the law in appropriate cases, and that the law should therefore be upheld. Parole is a supervised release, on conditions; parole boards have the authority to reject a prisoner’s request for release based on a perceived risk to society.

But the Supreme Court said neither judicial discretion nor even the royal prerogative of mercy allows for a realistic possibility of release.

“Parliament may not prescribe a sentence that negates the objective of rehabilitation, in advance and irreversibly, for all offenders,” Chief Justice Wagner wrote.

Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot, who presided over Mr. Bissonnette’s trial, ruled the law unconstitutional, and gave him 40 years ineligibility for parole. The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled 3-0 that the law was unconstitutional and allowed only for 25-year increments.

In the United States, 27 states, the federal government and the military maintain the death penalty, which the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld as constitutional. Almost all states have life without parole on the books, and roughly 56,000 are serving that penalty. Of those, nearly 1,500 were sentenced as juveniles, before turning 18.