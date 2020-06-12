 Skip to main content
Lifting the lockdown: What comes next? Join André Picard and Ivan Semeniuk live today at noon

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
André Picard
Lifting the lockdown: What comes next?
June 12th at 12 p.m. ET

Canada is slowly beginning to reopen after twelve weeks in lockdown – what comes next? Have we made enough progress on COVID-19 and anti-body testing? Are we any closer to finding a vaccine? Have we enhanced our contact tracing capabilities to feel confident to find a “new normal”? Some may believe that reopening is overdue, but at the same time, the threat of a second wave looms.

Listen as health reporter and columnist André Picard, and science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discuss the health and scientific developments of the pandemic, steps required to reopen, and what it would take to force us back into lockdown, if a second wave occurs. Their conversation will be moderated by deputy national editor, Nicole MacIntyre.

Send us your questions: membership@globeandmail.com

