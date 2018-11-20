 Skip to main content

Canada Light-duty cars, trucks sold in B.C. to be zero-emission by 2040: Government

Victoria
The Canadian Press
B.C. Premier John Horgan making the announcement outside the British Columbia Legislature building.

Rick Collins

All light-duty cars and trucks sold in British Columbia will be required to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

Premier John Horgan says legislation to be introduced next spring will be aimed at removing a major source of air pollution and climate change.

The government says the legislation would set targets of 10 per cent of sales by 2025, 30 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.

The premier says the government will increase an incentive program to encourage the purchase of more clean-energy cars by $20 million this year, and it will expand the fast-charger network to 151 sites.

Horgan says the legislation will be the first major policy commitment of the government’s plan to meet the province’s climate goals.

Green party Leader Andrew Weaver says 40 per cent of household emissions in B.C. come from transportation and once people get into an electric vehicle, they never go back.

