‘Like a war zone’: B.C. village of Lytton destroyed by fire

Open this photo in gallery Byron Spinks of the Lytton First Nation recalls being evacuated on the previous day after a wildfire that raged through the town of Lytton forced residents to evacuate, in nearby Boston Bar, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021. JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

After shattering Canadian heat records for three consecutive days, the village of Lytton in British Columbia has been almost entirely destroyed by fire.

Brad Vis, Conservative MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, said “90 per cent” of the village had burned by Thursday morning, including the city centre, ambulance station and health centre. Neighbouring Telus and BC Hydro stations and rail and highway infrastructure are also damaged. Images of the city centre show a community levelled overnight.

“The most important thing right now is getting a head count and making sure that all of the people who had to evacuate on a moment’s notice are accounted for,” Mr. Vis said. “That’s the immediate priority.”

The fire comes a week into an unprecedented heat wave in Western Canada that has broken dozens of historic temperature records daily and is believed responsible for hundreds of deaths in B.C. since last Friday. On Tuesday, Lytton broke the all-time Canadian heat record for the third consecutive day, reaching a blistering 49.6 degrees that some locals described as intolerable.

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman issued an evacuation order at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, saying a fire within the village was threatening the safety of residents and structures. Residents fled with little to no notice, scattering to neighbouring communities including Lillooet, Boston Bar and Kamloops. Lytton is home to roughly 1,200 people.

“It was like a war zone last night,” said John Haugen, acting chief of Lytton First Nation. He said he first heard about the fire around 3:30 p.m. when someone mentioned flames moving quickly along the railway tracks southwest of town. In short order, he said, houses had been engulfed, including his own.

“It’s been catastrophic,” he said. “We lost our emergency health clinic, our hotel, our RCMP detachment, our grocery store – it’s all gone.”

Mr. Haugen said little more than a couple gas stations remain standing.

As the fire spread through town, landlines and cell phone towers lost service, preventing an all-important evacuation robocall from going out to residents, he said.

“Some people were sent to one muster station and very soon that station had to evacuate to another station,” he said. “There was a great deal of confusion. When you’re dealing with elders...it slows the process.”

While all elders from Lytton First Nation are accounted for, Mr. Haugen said that two elders from the village of Lytton remain missing.

“We had some people suffer smoke inhalation and there were no ambulances around or anything to help,” he said.

Open this photo in gallery Flames rise from a burning building along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, B.C. on June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/Reuters

Danny Yan, owner of Lytton Hotel, said he had 10 minutes warning before he had to flee his home with a few clothes and other possessions.

“We could see houses behind the hotel on fire and we could hear ‘bang, bang, bang’ from propane tanks exploding,” he said. “It was scary. The whole town was smoke. I could barely see a metre in front of me.”

Mr. Yan and his wife first drove to an evacuation centre in Lillooet. He said much of the town was there, but everyone was too shocked and exhausted to speak. The couple then drove on to Vancouver.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said. “We’re very lucky to get out.”

The village is located where the Fraser and Thompson rivers meet and is a natural wind tunnel, Mr. Vis said.

“You combine natural winds with a village which for three days in a row broke the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada – talk about the perfect storm for a fire,” he said.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials suspect that a passing train may have been responsible for starting the blaze, but said that it is too early to confirm the cause. Mr. Haugen also believes a train may have been to blame, considering where the flames were first spotted, and said he wants to see an investigation into the possibility that a passing train could have sparked the fire.

“We need CN to send their police so they can act as auxiliary officers in our community right now,” he said.

Troy Clifford, president of the union representing ambulance workers in the province, said all his members survived the flames, but an ambulance was lost along with the ambulance station. “Don’t recall in my 33 years of service ever losing station or vehicle to fire,” he said.

He said paramedics were staging in towns around Lytton as of Thursday morning. “Hopefully, we’re not needed,” he said.

A number of GoFundMe pages have popped up in support of Lytton and the surrounding Indigenous communities. A trio of campaigns had collectively raised more than $50,000 before noon local time.

All evacuees are asked to register that they are safe by calling the TNRD’s emergency operations centre at 250-377-7188 or by presenting to one of the reception centres in Merritt or Lillooet.