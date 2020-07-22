Limited indoor visits resume at many of Ontario’s long-term care homes

Open this photo in gallery Thank you signs sit outside the Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home, in Toronto, on June 25, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Many of Ontario’s long-term care homes are able to resume indoor visits today, months after closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facilities not currently experiencing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus have allowed outdoor visits since last month.

But as of today, they can permit residents’ loved ones to come inside, so long as certain procedures are followed.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care says each resident can have two visitors at a time, so long as they confirm that they have had a negative test for COVID-19 in the previous two weeks.

They must also wear surgical or procedural masks while inside, which are to be provided by the long-term care homes.

Homes must also have procedures in place for visits to resume, and must create an information package for “infection prevention and control” that will be shared with visitors.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Sarnia-Lambton and York regions will move into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan Friday. Ford says Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex will be held back as they continue to have larger case counts of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

