Linamar CEO resigns from Ontario’s vaccine task force after travelling over holidays

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
A member of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force has resigned after she travelled over the holidays.

Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of Linamar Corporation, said she spoke on Tuesday with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and retired General Rick Hillier, who chairs the task force, and made the “difficult decision” to step down from her role. She said she did not want her travel to “cause distraction” from the work of the task force, which is helping to chart Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan.

The Globe and Mail inquired on Tuesday about Ms. Hasenfratz’s travel after learning that she was in Barbados over the holidays. Ms. Hasenfratz did not say in her statement where she travelled. Public health officials have for months been urging Canadians to avoid non-essential travel.

“While it is true that I travelled outside the country over the holidays, I followed all pandemic protocols of both countries and remain in quarantine today as public health guidelines require,” she said in a statement to the Globe.

“I regret my decision to travel, and I apologize to the Premier, General Hillier and members of the Task Force for any impact this may have had on their work.”

