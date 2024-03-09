Open this photo in gallery: A long duration winter weather event on the Avalon Penisula that began late Thursday night is expected to drop 50-80 cms of snow, ice pellets and more snow before it finishes up on Saturday. Water Street in downtown St. John's was quiet on Friday, March 8, 2024 as most businesses did not open. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul DalyPaul Daly/The Canadian Press

Residents of eastern Newfoundland are continuing to dig out from a heavy snowstorm that has lingered over parts of the province since late Thursday.

Environment Canada forecasts total snowfall amounts of up to 85 cm across the island’s northern Avalon Peninsula, which includes the provincial capital of St. John’s.

About 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall today over the Burin Peninsula, while the southern Avalon Peninsula can expect wind gusts of up to 70 km/h and 10-20 cm of snow, with locally higher amounts possible.

The snow is expected to gradually taper off and end by afternoon on the southern Avalon peninsula.

Meanwhile, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 46-year-old man was found and released without needing medical attention after his vehicle went off the road near the Trans-Canada Highway in Conception Bay South on Friday night.

Police say the man tried to walk home but became disoriented and was found by patrol officers four hours later with the help of snow clearing vehicles from the town.