Linguist Harold Paddock explored the ‘earthy music’ of Newfoundland speech

Harold Paddock was a linguist whose research, fieldwork and lexical questionnaires in dozens of Newfoundland and Labrador communities, as well as Wessex, England and the Channel Islands – undertaken largely in the 1970s and 1980s – helped build two seminal works of linguistic achievement, conserving and analyzing four centuries of the spoken word in the province.

Memorial University of Newfoundland’s online Dialect Atlas of Newfoundland and Labrador, which documents regional differences in pronunciation, morphosyntax (grammar) and lexicon, is based on Dr. Paddock’s investigations and analysis. The work was completed and brought online by Philip Hiscock, Sandra Clarke and Bob Hollett in 2014. Dr. Paddock was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal from the Governor-General of Canada for his role in this project in 2016.

Dr. Paddock’s work is also cited in the bibliography of The Dictionary of Newfoundland English (edited by George Story, W. J. Kirwin and John Widdowson, University of Toronto Press, 1982), a work of renowned international scholarship and one found in many homes around the province.

His dedication and zeal for the diversity and uniqueness of the Newfoundland vernacular was not just academic. He was also a poet, included, for example, in the definitive collection 31 Newfoundland Poets (Breakwater, 1979).

His poetry “proclaim[s] that the zesty beauty of the oral will not be overwhelmed by the official world of print,” contends Pathways of Creativity in Contemporary Newfoundland and Labrador (Cambridge Scholars Pub, 2015).

“I came to know Harold Paddock in the early years of my teaching at Memorial; those were days of lively interdisciplinary conversations over lunch at the Faculty Club in the Junior Common Room,” said Mary Dalton, a poet and retired English professor. “His passion for the vitality of Newfoundland speech in general, and in particular for the earthy music of Notre Dame Bay speech, informed many of those lunchtime conversations.”

This was conveyed in his texts, Ms. Dalton said. “In his poems he embarked on a journey that other breakers of new ground – such as Tony Harrison in England, Tom Leonard in Scotland and Louise Bennett in Jamaica – were all making: the foregrounding and affirmation of the worth of vernacular speech."

In Newfoundland, other poets, such as Tom Dawe and Al Pittman, also celebrated the colloquial in their work in the seventies, but Dr. Paddock went further, Ms. Dalton says. “His aim was to make us hear the accent of his birthplace by rendering speech phonetically. And in those poems he expresses both the fierce pride of his characters along with, sometimes, their anger at being looked down on because of their speaking differently from some projected norm.

"He jokes a little in his manifesto poem ’Ow I Knows I’m a Newf, saying, ‘[I] ’aves dis h’irresistible h’urge/ To write h’onreadable pomes.’ But the poem is deadly earnest,” Ms. Dalton says.

Dr. Hiscock, who first met Dr. Paddock when he took courses on phonetics, dialectology and acoustic phonology from him in the 1970s, says his former professor was highly methodical and valued that trait in others.

“He had a deep respect for method and for science as a whole. It was he who taught me the physics of sound and speech, and allowed me to use the acoustic spectrometers the Linguistics Department had at the time. But Harold also had a deep respect for art, poetry and metaphor, and had an abiding interest in them. His poems are very much a mix of those two sides of him, the scientist and the word-artist.”

For example, “when Harold published his poem Keep Up The Fence, he published it in two forms together. One was a readable standard orthography form, and the other an International Phonetics Alphabet form, thus making it scientifically analyzable (and correctly pronounced) by someone who knew IPA. That double form was partly an example of Harold’s attention to detail, but it was also a kind of amusement on his part, while making very precisely a point about the family of humankind.”

Dr. Paddock died on May 18 at the age of 83, leaving his wife, Pramila; son, Mark; and daughter, Sheila.

Harold John Paddock was born April 18, 1937, in Beaumont, Long Island, western Notre Dame Bay, Newfoundland, the only son among six children of Reverend Joseph Pliman and Charlotte Maud (Rideout). He first attended a one-room schoolhouse, then finished high school in Toronto, where the family had moved. In the late 1950s he returned to Newfoundland and studied at MUN and received the Governor-General’s Medal for academic excellence. He then served a stint in the Canadian Navy and was one of three naval officers selected to train cadets at Ghana Military Academy, teaching navigation. He then proceeded to a master’s degree in dialectology at MUN, and a doctorate in experimental phonetics at the University of London.

He taught English for two years at Acadia University, then joined the newly created Department of Linguistics at MUN, where he taught for 30 years, retiring in 2002. His publications include A Dialect Study of Carbonear (the American Dialect Society, 1981), Languages in Newfoundland and Labrador, 2nd ed. (1982).

“I don’t think I ever knew anyone quite like Harold,” Dr. Hiscock said. “He was personable, humorous, attentive, opinionated, analytical, artistic, curious and probably a dozen other things. He was a very quiet man in that he held people’s (including his students') attention partly by using the lowest volumes of his voice. That voice though was a booming and deeply registered voice."

“Harold was not a quiet man in the sense of keeping important opinions or understandings to himself,” Dr. Hiscock continued. “And he was a very gesticulatory speaker – using his hands not only to explain points, but also to enable him to hold his speaking place and to use his silences rhetorically. This was part of his rhetorical ability – he was a storyteller like many traditional storytellers, one who knew implicitly the dramatic keys to holding attention. That made him a good teacher. His students certainly loved him and many were repeat students of his.”

For Dr. Paddock, his scholarly work and poetry were two ways of exploring one thing: the beauty of language – or “laingwich,” as he might have rendered it.

“He was, as well, a poet whose experiments are of value in themselves," Ms. Dalton said, "and for their showing those who came after, including me, what might be possible.”