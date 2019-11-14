Litigator Tom Heintzman was a 'very major force’ in the courtroom

Tom Heintzman was a formidable litigator who earned the respect of his opponents in court and the gratitude of the many students he taught at the University of Western Ontario, University of Toronto and York University’s Osgoode Hall. A leader in his field, he was president of both the Ontario Bar Association (1988-89), and the Canadian Bar Association (1994-95).
Mr. Heintzman, who died in Toronto on Oct. 24 at the age of 78, spent much of what spare time he had as a volunteer and working for political causes, such as the 1995 Quebec referendum.
“I think he was unusual in that he was a highly public-interest-oriented advocate. Although he had a very successful litigation practice, he was also very engaged in the broader legal community with the bar association and with national unity,” said Ian Binnie, the former Supreme Court Justice, who worked with Mr. Heintzman at the law firm McCarthy Tétrault. “He got very involved in the Quebec referendum in 1995. In fact, he led a group to join that mass protest in Montreal just prior to the referendum. So he was a public-spirited advocate in the grand tradition, as opposed to lawyers who stick to their books and work in the back rooms.”
Mr. Heintzman was an early supporter of Chrystia Freeland, the Foreign Minister, and had her sign on his lawn in the last election.
“I guess that tells you everything about his politics,” his son Andrew said.
In 1983, his high-school friend Hugh Rennie set up a camp for children with cancer. Mr. Heintzman was a counsellor at the camp at the start and did that for 10 years.
“The children’s parents were worried about teenage counsellors, so we recruited adults,” said Mr. Rennie, who was a founder of Camp Oochigeas, which he describes as the largest children’s cancer camp in North America. “Tom would take a week to 10 days off every summer and work as a counsellor. He was so musical, and the kids loved him.”
Mr. Heintzman’s musical talents were not surprising. He was a member of the family that produced Heintzman pianos. His great-grandfather Theodor August Heintzman came to Canada in 1860 after training in Berlin and New York. Soon afterward, he incorporated the piano manufacturer Heintzman & Co.
His great-grandson Tom owned two grand pianos, both Heintzmans, of course.
“He played the piano every day. It was his way of relaxing,” said his wife, Mary Jane Heintzman.
Thomas Giles Heintzman was born in Toronto on May 16, 1941, the son of Mary and George, a lawyer who also ran the Heintzman company. He went to Upper Canada College, where he played in the College Cats, a dance band; he played the guitar, flute, saxophone and piano. He was also a stellar student and went to Harvard for an honours degree in economics, followed by a law degree from the London School of Economics.
After graduation from Osgoode Hall Law School, he started at McCarthy Tétrault in 1967 and practised there for 44 years.
“He was regarded as having star power from very early in his career. There are a number of decisions in the Ontario Court of Appeal praising his work when he was still in his 30s. He was marked out as a future star early on, and he fulfilled that promise,” said Mr. Binnie.
The two men once appeared on opposite sides in the courtroom.
“I was involved in an interesting case in the Supreme Court in the 1980s having to do with the Newfoundland seal fishery. [Mr. Heintzman] represented a sealing captain who had been charged with killing seals on Sunday, and this went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada,” Mr. Binnie recalled. “I was acting for the Attorney-General of Canada. It’s an example of how he had his fingers in all kinds of issues all across the country.”
In a speech to honour Mr. Heintzman, Mr. Binnie referred to him as “a real-life Clark Kent” – that is, someone whose modest manner belied a fierce opponent.
“He had a ‘triple-A’ kind of a personality. Someone once said, ‘You might outsmart Tom Heintzman, but you’ll never outwork him.’ He was extraordinarily conscientious and pushed every aspect of every case. He was a very major force if you were on the other side."
Away from the courtroom, Mr. Heintzman spent a lot of time in the woods at his property north of Toronto, cutting trails for walking and cross-country skiing.
“He was never happier than walking in the woods with his friends the trees, as he called them,” Andrew said. “My brother Tom and I are both involved in environmental causes, and I guess we can trace that back to my father.”
Among other things, the elder Mr. Heintzman was a trustee of the Canadian Outward Bound Wilderness School and a director of the National Youth Orchestra of Canada.
He was made Queen’s Counsel in 1980, and in 1998 he was named an officer of the Order of Canada. The citation read: “He has developed a reputation as an outstanding trial lawyer and a specialist in civil litigation throughout a lifetime devoted to the law."
After his retirement from McCarthy Tétrault in 2012, Mr. Heintzman joined Arbitration Place, where he worked as a mediator and arbitrator.
Mr. Heintzman leaves his brother, Ralph; wife, Mary Jane; sons, Tom and Andrew; and four grandchildren.