The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two varieties of LittleOak brand infant formula because they have not been approved by Health Canada.

The LittleOak Infant Formula made with Natural Goat Milk and the LittleOak Follow-on Formula made with Natural Goat Milk were both sold online in 800g and 150g packages.

The CFIA says the company has not submitted the required pre-market submission, and the products have not been evaluated to determine whether they meet Canadian food safety and nutritional standards and regulations.

The agency says the products also do not meet Canadian labelling and composition requirements.

The CFIA says it issued the warning following a recall of the products in another country.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the products.