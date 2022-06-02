Many Ontarians are casting their ballots today in the first provincial election since 2018. Eligible voters can vote in person today, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is seeking a second term in a race that also includes NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner.

There are 124 seats up for grabs in the election, the parties will need 63 seats to form a majority government. The Progressive Conservatives won 76 seats in 2018 but now hold 67, since the legislature was dissolved ahead of the campaign on May 3, because of expulsions and resignations.

Polling conducted earlier in the campaign suggests the Progressive Conservatives are poised to form a second majority government.

This could be Andrea Horwath’s last election as NDP leader. She has taken a fourth run at the premier’s office after her party made gains in 2018 to form the Official Opposition.

The Liberals, meanwhile, are hoping to rebuild after a devastating defeat in 2018 that saw their caucus reduced to just seven seats after spending more than a decade in government.

Leader Steven Del Duca, who lost his seat in 2018, is in a tight race in his own riding of Vaughan—Woodbridge, though he says he intends to stick around as leader regardless of the result.

The Green Party is hoping to expand its caucus of one seat, won by Leader Mike Schreiner in Guelph in 2018.

In the past provincial election, in June, 2018, roughly one in five ridings had a margin of victory that was less than five percentage points. Many of those ridings – including Thunder Bay—Atikokan, Brampton Centre and Ottawa West—Nepean – are key races to watch tonight.

