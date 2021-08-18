Live Nation Canada to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results at concerts

Open this photo in gallery People social distance as Haviah Mighty opens up for the Arkells concert at the Budwieser Stage in Toronto on Aug. 13. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Live Nation Canada says it’ll soon require ticket holders to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before they’re granted entry to its concerts.

A representative for the live event promoter told The Canadian Press that the company will enforce those rules at “as many shows as possible” in Canada.

Live Nation Canada declined to answer further questions about the plan or when the new measures would take effect.

Story continues below advertisement

But it said in a statement that ticket holders will be notified by email with “important information needed to plan their visit to our events.”

The mandate comes as concert venues and promoters face increasing pressure to outline what actions they’re taking to ensure their premises don’t become home to superspreader events for COVID-19.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it will require staff and patrons to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result before gaining access to its venues and restaurants.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.