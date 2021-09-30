National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Watch events across the country

Sept. 30, 2021, is the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Virtual and in-person events will be held across Canada, and some public facilities and schools will be closed to mark the day.
The federal government announced the new statutory holiday in June to commemorate the history and ongoing impacts of the church-run institutions where Indigenous children were torn from their families and abused.
Explainer: How to show unity with Indigenous communities
Tanya Talaga: All Canadians should take Sept. 30 to observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day
Editorial: A day of remembrance is good. Fixing the legacy of residential schools is better
Ottawa
Cowessess First Nation
In June, Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme announced that 751 unmarked graves had been discovered in the Roman Catholic cemetery at the Marieval Indian Residential School site. Today, Cowessess is holding a memorial ceremony on Thursday at the site to honour the Indigenous children who died at the residential school and those who survived.
Gull Island, Labrador
A ceremony was held at an annual Innu clan gathering on the eve of Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation honouring the lost children and survivors of Indigenous residential schools, their families and communities, at Gull Island, Labrador.
A growing awareness of the mistreatment of Indigenous people
A new survey suggests that there is a growing awareness in Canada of the mistreatment of Indigenous peoples, and more willingness among Canadians to blame governments for the fact that First Nations continue to suffer inequality. The survey results were released on Thursday, to coincide with Canada’s first official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
If you require support
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation may conjure up difficult emotions as part of the reflection process. You are encouraged to reach out:
- Crisis Services Canada 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645
- Hope For Wellness Helpline for Indigenous peoples, 1-855-242-3310
- Native Youth Crisis Line 1-877-209-1266
- National Indian Residential School Crisis Line provides emotional and crisis referral services at a 24-hour line, 1-866-925-4419
More reporting
- Never forget: Indigenous storytelling and the importance of remembering
- This National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Canada should commit to a Just Transition for Indigenous Peoples
- Journalist Jesse Wente has spent a lifetime being uncomfortable. Join him, won’t you?
With reports from the Canadian Press
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.
Your Globe
Build your personal news feed
- Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
- Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.