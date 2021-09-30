National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Watch events across the country

Sept. 30, 2021, is the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Virtual and in-person events will be held across Canada, and some public facilities and schools will be closed to mark the day.

The federal government announced the new statutory holiday in June to commemorate the history and ongoing impacts of the church-run institutions where Indigenous children were torn from their families and abused.

Ottawa

Open this photo in gallery A child stands by a wall of "Every Child Matters," artwork during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery An Indigenous flag flies during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery People hold up flags during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Cowessess First Nation

In June, Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme announced that 751 unmarked graves had been discovered in the Roman Catholic cemetery at the Marieval Indian Residential School site. Today, Cowessess is holding a memorial ceremony on Thursday at the site to honour the Indigenous children who died at the residential school and those who survived.

Open this photo in gallery A sign near one of the entrances to the site where a preliminary finding of 751 unmarked graves at a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School on Cowessess First Nation, SK, September 28, 2021. Liam Richards/Photo Liam Richards

Gull Island, Labrador

A ceremony was held at an annual Innu clan gathering on the eve of Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation honouring the lost children and survivors of Indigenous residential schools, their families and communities, at Gull Island, Labrador.

Open this photo in gallery Chloe Benuen of the Innu First Nation poses in traditional clothing after the ceremony, September 29, 2021. GREG LOCKE/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery Elders leave a meeting at an annual Innu clan gathering, September 29, 2021. GREG LOCKE/Reuters

A growing awareness of the mistreatment of Indigenous people

A new survey suggests that there is a growing awareness in Canada of the mistreatment of Indigenous peoples, and more willingness among Canadians to blame governments for the fact that First Nations continue to suffer inequality. The survey results were released on Thursday, to coincide with Canada’s first official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

If you require support

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation may conjure up difficult emotions as part of the reflection process. You are encouraged to reach out:

With reports from the Canadian Press

