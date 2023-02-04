People walk through steam in the cold winter weather in Toronto, on Feb. 3, 2023.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Extreme cold weather hit much of Canada on Friday morning, bringing with it snow and strong winds, leaving many without power.

Here are the latest updates on the extreme weather:

11:20 a.m. ET

Hydro One working to restore power in Ontario

Hydro One says crews have restored power to more than 11,500 customers in Ontario so far. As of Saturday morning, Hydro One reported less than 500 outages throughout the province, with outages affecting more than 1,200 in Kingston, Ont. ”We’re working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible,” Hydro One said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

– Emerald Bensadoun

11:16 a.m. ET

Northeastern United States sees lows between -43 C and -45 C

A view from the top of the observatory tower at Mount Washington State Park, where the wind chill dropped to -79 C, Feb. 4, 2023.mountwashington.org/Reuters

The arctic air has brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to northeastern areas in the United States, with several regions seeing low temperatures between -43 C and -45 C. Atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the overnight wind chill was measured at -78 C, according to the weather observatory at the peak of the northeast’s highest mountain, famous for its extreme weather conditions. Friday’s high winds were also blamed for the death of an infant in Southwick, Massachusetts, after the winds brought a tree branch down on a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Winstead, Connecticut, woman. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but the infant died, authorities told the Associated Press.

– The Associated Press

11:07 a.m. ET

Cold weather warnings in Eastern Canada should lift by Saturday evening

Dominic Morin, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in an interview that nearly all extreme cold warnings in effect on the eastern side of the country should be lifted by Saturday evening. The coldest points were reached in northern Quebec, where places like Chibougamau experienced wind-chill values between -38 C and -55 C this morning, according to Environment Canada’s website. Mr. Morin said that temperatures should climb and reach normal seasonal ranges throughout the region during the afternoon. The meteorologist warned that, in the meantime, people should limit their activities outside and take breaks to avoid frostbite.

– Frédérik-Xavier Duhamel

11:00 a.m. ET

Other Atlantic provinces, Quebec also report power outages

Other Atlantic provinces and Quebec also reported power outages affecting smaller proportions of their populations on Saturday morning. Nearly 6,000 clients in New Brunswick were without power at 10:45, according to NB Power’s website, with most of them around Fredericton and Lepreau. Maritime Electric’s website reported over 4,000 clients without power on Prince Edward Island, and Hydro-Québec listed 208 outages affecting around 18,000 clients, most of them in Montreal and the Laurentides-Lanaudière region. Newfoundland Power’s website reported that about 300 clients were without power. Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for all those regions in effect on Saturday morning.

– Frédérik-Xavier Duhamel

10:30 a.m. ET

Hundreds left without power in Nova Scotia as extreme weather continues

A pedestrian makes their way through a snowstorm in Halifax on Jan. 31, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

There were 374 power outages affecting over 27,000 customers in Nova Scotia on Saturday morning, with the bulk of them around Halifax and Yarmouth, according to Nova Scotia Power’s website. Environment Canada published extreme cold warnings covering all the province, with some regions also experiencing wind and snow squall warnings on Saturday.

– Frédérik-Xavier Duhamel

10 a.m. ET

Extreme cold temperatures across Quebec, East Coast expected to linger until Sunday

Pedestrians brave the wind and frigid temperatures as they walk downtown, Feb. 3, 2023, in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Residents from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up this morning to more extreme cold weather.

Emergency officials warned people to seek shelter and monitor for frostbite if they had to be outside overnight, as the temperature across much of Eastern Canada was expected to feel like -40 C to -50 C with the wind chill.

Temperatures in Quebec City were forecast to fall to -30 C overnight – with a wind chill index of -45 – and the arctic weather was expected to last until Sunday.

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect across the East Coast, with temperatures in the Halifax area expected to feel like -39 C through the morning.

Government and private agencies scrambled on Friday to provide shelter for vulnerable people in scores of cities and towns in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as conditions risked giving exposed skin frostbite in minutes.

The City of Montreal opened two temporary emergency warming centres, each of which can accommodate up to 50 people between 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. The centres are to close on Sunday.

– The Canadian Press