The Omicron COVID-19 variant was first detected in South Africa and Botswana last week. On Friday, the World Health Organization declared B.1.1.529 a variant of concern and gave it the name “Omicron” for the letter in the Greek alphabet.

Omicron has caused worldwide concern in recent days based on reports it may be more transmissible than Delta and could evade some protection offered by available vaccines. Scientists don’t yet have answers to these questions, but hope to know more in the coming days.

Here’s what’s happening across Canada and around the world today:

Where has Omicron been found around the world?

Outside South Africa, Omicron cases have been confirmed in a growing number of countries. Canada, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong are among those that have reported cases. Spain confirmed its first case Monday, in a traveller who arrived from South Africa.

Portuguese health authorities, meanwhile, have identified 13 cases of Omicron in members of a top soccer club, and are investigating possible local transmission of the variant. That would be the first reported instance of local transmission outside of southern Africa.

– The Canadian Press

1:38 p.m.

Canada attends emergency G7 meeting on Omicron

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos attended an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers Monday to discuss the emergence of the highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos attended an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers Monday to discuss the emergence of the highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for Duclos said more information about the virtual G7 meeting will be released later Monday.

– The Canadian Press

12:32 p.m.

WHO warns of ‘very high’ risk posed by Omicron variant

The World Health Organization warned Monday that global risks posed by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus were “very high,” despite significant questions about the variant itself. Still, countries around the world rushed to defend against its spread with a cascade of border closures and travel restrictions that recalled the earliest days of the pandemic.

The WHO has urged national authorities to step up surveillance, testing and vaccinations, reinforcing the key findings that led its technical advisers Friday to label omicron a “variant of concern.”

The agency warned that the variant’s “high number of mutations” – including up to 32 variations in the spike protein – meant that “there could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences.”

Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci have said that it could be two weeks or longer before more information about the variant’s transmissibility, and the severity of illness it causes, is available. So far, scientists believe that omicron’s mutations could allow it to spread more easily than prior versions of the virus, but that existing vaccines are likely to offer protection from severe illness and death.

– New York Times wire service

President Joe Biden speaks about the new COVID-19 variant named Omicron, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, look on.Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

12:25 p.m.

Biden says new variant will appear ‘sooner or later’ in U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans to wear masks indoors and in public places, as the administration braces for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron to appear in the country.

“Sooner or later we are going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States,” Biden said. “Please wear your mask when you’re indoors, in public settings around other people.”

– Reuters

12:10 p.m.

Countries rush to close borders

Many countries around the world slammed their doors shut again to try to keep the new omicron variant at bay.

Japan announced it would bar entry of all foreign visitors, joining Israel in doing so just days after the variant was identified by researchers in South Africa. Morocco banned all incoming flights. Other countries, including the U.S. and European Union members, have moved to prohibit travellers arriving from southern Africa.

COVID-19 infections showed the difficulty in keeping the virus in check in a globalized world of jet travel and open borders. Yet, many countries tried to do just that, even against the urging of the WHO, which noted that border closings often have limited effect and can wreak havoc on lives and livelihoods. Others argued that such restrictions could provide valuable time to analyze the new variant.

– The Associated Press

11:40 a.m.

Omicron in Canada

The first two positive cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Ontario after random testing at the Montreal airport when they first arrived in Canada and that four additional cases are being investigated, the province’s chief medical officer of health said. Dr. Kieran Moore called for mandatory testing for all travellers arriving in Canada to respond to the new threat.

There are two individuals in Ottawa and two in Hamilton are waiting results of whole genome sequencing to see in they have the Omicron variant, Dr. Moore said Monday. The province and federal government are working to contact a total of 375 people who arrived in the province in the past two weeks from seven African countries that have reported Omicron activity.