Live: Watch events across the country for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Sept. 30, 2021, is the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Virtual and in-person events will be held across Canada, and some public facilities and schools will be closed to mark the day.

Cowessess First Nation

In June, Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme announced that 751 unmarked graves had been discovered in the Roman Catholic cemetery at the Marieval Indian Residential School site. Today, Cowessess is holding a memorial ceremony on Thursday at the site to honour the Indigenous children who died at the residential school and those who survived.

Open this photo in gallery A sign near one of the entrances to the site where a preliminary finding of 751 unmarked graves at a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School on Cowessess First Nation, SK, September 28, 2021. Liam Richards/Photo Liam Richards

A growing awareness of the mistreatment of Indigenous people

A new survey suggests that there is a growing awareness in Canada of the mistreatment of Indigenous peoples, and more willingness among Canadians to blame governments for the fact that First Nations continue to suffer inequality. The survey results were released on Thursday, to coincide with Canada’s first official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

If you require support

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation may conjure up difficult emotions as part of the reflection process. You are encouraged to reach out:

