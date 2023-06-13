The latest on wildfires and wildfire smoke in Canada Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century. Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced the grim milestone Monday, saying more than 47,000 square kilometres have burned so far this year, with 431 wildfires currently burning across Canada. Hundreds of people in B.C. have either been forced from their homes or are under an evacuation alert as the 4,660-square-kilometre Donnie Creek blaze continues to rage, having grown to be the second largest ever recorded wildfire in the province. A massive fire in Shelburne County, in Nova Scotia, remains out of control, although officials say the 235-square-kilometre Barrington Lake wildfire is no longer growing. Follow updates from across the country below.

Hundreds of properties on evacuation alert as winds fan massive northeast B.C. wildfire

Hundreds more properties have been warned to be ready to evacuate on short notice after high winds fanned a massive wildfire in northeastern British Columbia that is the second largest in the province’s history.

The Peace River Regional District issued the latest alert covering 370 more properties in remote areas north of Fort St. John Monday as winds whipped up the 4,660-square-kilometre Donnie Creek blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service says more than 140 people are working to contain the lightning-caused wildfire that was sparked on May 12, and is now surpassed in size by only the 2017 Plateau Fire at 5,210 square kilometres.

More information is expected later Tuesday about what officials describe as the “volatile and rapidly evolving” wildfire situation, as another storm brings rain, powerful winds and potential lightning to the region.

The district says it will have updates on the vast Donnie Creek blaze that has charred nearly 4,660-square kilometres south of Fort Nelson, as well as the almost 200-square-kilometre Kiskatinaw fire threatening Tumbler Ridge.

Environment Canada says a system is sweeping across B.C., and will dump up to 25 millimetres of rain over the parched Peace River region, with thunderstorms forecast later in the day, followed by winds gusting to 60 kilometres per hour.

The same system has also spawned severe thunderstorm watches for a large part of southeastern B.C., a wind warning for the west side of Vancouver Island and special weather statements for most other central and southern regions.

That includes the eastern Vancouver Island area where the small but aggressive Cameron Bluffs fire continues to burn out of control on steep hills above Highway 4, indefinitely closing the only paved link to Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is scheduled to release more details later Tuesday about efforts to reopen that route.

The BC Wildfire Service says 77 active wildfires are currently burning in B.C., and with the exception of a small area of the Kootenay-Boundary region, most of the province is ranked at a high to extreme fire danger.

The Canadian Press

Wildfire updates in Quebec

Quebec’s public security minister says a rainy forecast is raising hopes that the province’s more than 7,200 fire evacuees will be able to return home in the coming days.

François Bonnardel told reporters this morning that rain showers and cooler temperatures should be moving into northwestern Quebec, where powerful forest fires have threatened the towns of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Normétal.

Open this photo in gallery: French firefighters battle fires north of the city of Chibugamau, Que., on June 12, 2023.QUENTIN TYBERGHIEN/AFP/Getty Images

Bonnardel said he hopes to have good news in the next 24 to 48 hours for displaced residents of those towns who are eager to return home.

He says there were slightly more than 7,200 evacuees remaining in the province this morning – down from over 13,500 late last week – and the number changes from hour to hour.

Residents of Chibougamau, 500 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, are continuing to head home after an evacuation order was lifted Monday, and people from a handful of smaller communities will be able to go home today.

Bonnardel says the fire effort is being bolstered by the arrival this week of two contingents of American firefighters, with more reinforcements from Spain and Portugal expected to arrive Wednesday.

Wildfire updates elsewhere in the country

Wildfires across Canada are forcing some forestry companies to pause operations, particularly in Quebec.

Close to five million hectares have been burned so far, and workers in some forestry communities have been evacuated, said Derek Nighbor, president and CEO of the Forest Products Association of Canada.

“The impact is significant,” he said, adding, “it’s really varying across the country.”

Some mills and woodlands operations across the country are unable to operate right now for safety reasons, he said.

One of the companies forced to suspend operations is Montreal-headquartered Resolute Forest Products Inc.

“For Resolute, we are particularly impacted by the boreal forest devastation in Quebec, where 2023 is already shaping up the be the worst year in over three decades in terms of the extent of area affected,” spokesman Seth Kursman said in an e-mail.

“Although wildfire is a natural part of forest regeneration, the unseasonal heat and lack of rain has prompted many fires to erupt at the same time, making them very difficult to manage.”

Kursman said the company last week suspended all woodlands operations across Quebec, and suspended operations at its Senneterre and Comtois sawmills in the Abitibi and Nord-du-Québec regions. The company also suspended operations at the Girardville and La Doré wood products facilities in Lac-Saint-Jean as well as the Outardes sawmill in the Côte-Nord region, but was able to restart the Outardes operations shortly after suspending them thanks to cooler temperatures and rain.

Quebec has so far seen the biggest impact in recent weeks when it comes to forestry companies’ operations being affected by wildfires, said Nighbor. The association is also particularly concerned about the fire outside Edson, Alta., he said.