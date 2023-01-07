Alain Babineau, centre, Director of Racial profiling for the Red Coalition, and Professor David Austin, right, look on as Joel DeBellefeuille, Exec. Dir. of the Coalition, speaks during a news conference on behalf of the family of Nicous D'Andre Spring in Montreal, January 7, 2023.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

An anti-racism lobby group is calling on the Quebec government to launch an independent public inquiry into the jail death of an illegally detained Black man in Montreal following an altercation with jail guards just before Christmas.

Nicous D’Andre Spring, 21, was illegally detained at Montreal’s Bordeaux jail on Dec. 24 when guards fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice. He died later in hospital.

A judge had ordered Spring released from the detention centre the day before, but he and two other inmates were still in custody a day later.

The Red Coalition, a non-profit lobbying organization assisting Spring’s relatives, held a news conference today at which they made a number of demands. They included the call for an inquiry and the release of any relevant detention centre video footage to the family.

The group is also seeking an independent autopsy and the creation of a citizen oversight board for the province’s correctional facilities.

Spring’s relatives were initially expected to speak at the news conference today, but elected not to do so on the advice of their attorney.

Earlier this week, the group said it intended to file a complaint with the Quebec ombudsman to get more answers for Spring’s family.