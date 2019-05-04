 Skip to main content

Canada Loblaw recalling three President’s Choice sauces due to possible glass fragments

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling President’s Choice Creamy Horseradish in 250 ml bottles with best before dates (BBD) up to Sept. 9, 2019, President’s Choice Thai Red Curry Cooking Sauce in 400 ml bottles with BBD up to Dec. 15, 2019 and PC Black Label Lemon Curd in 250 ml bottles with BBD up to Sept. 21, 2019 on May 3, 2019.

Handout

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling certain President’s Choice brand and PC Black Label brand sauces due to the potential presence of glass fragments.

The affected products include President’s Choice Creamy Horseradish in 250 ml bottles with best before dates (BBD) up to Sept. 9, 2019, President’s Choice Thai Red Curry Cooking Sauce in 400 ml bottles with BBD up to Dec. 15, 2019 and PC Black Label Lemon Curd in 250 ml bottles with BBD up to Sept. 21, 2019.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

The CFIA says there have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

