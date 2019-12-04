Loblaw recalls some President’s Choice coleslaw due to possible salmonella contamination

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling a President’s Choice coleslaw due to possible salmonella contamination.

Health Canada issued a food recall warning consumers not to eat the house-brand coleslaw that came in 397 gram packages with the best before date of Dec. 4.

The product was distributed in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan – though it’s possible there was national distribution.

Health Canada says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product, and is encouraging customers who purchased the coleslaw to throw it out or return it to the store.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results triggered the recall, and the agency is verifying that grocers remove the product from the marketplace.

The affected product has the UPC code: 0 60383 22267 3.

