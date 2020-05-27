Local Ontario health officials urge regional approach to reopening

Open this photo in gallery A transit shelter stands on Queen Street West in Toronto on April 28, 2020. The ad asks people to stay home to help control the spread of COVID-19, and in turn help restart Toronto's economy. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario’s local medical officers of health are calling for more detailed benchmarks before reopening more of the province’s economy, while urging Queen’s Park to consider a regional approach to allow areas harder-hit by COVID-19 to open up at their own pace.

Documents obtained by The Globe and Mail show that all the province’s 34 regional medical officers of health have agreed on a list of potential targets for infection rates and other criteria and have submitted their plan to the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams.

The criteria are much more detailed and specific than the broad strokes the provincial government outlined in its own reopening framework, released last month.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Williams, Lawrence Loh, the Medical Officer of Health for Peel Region, west of Toronto, calls for a regional approach – something Dr. Williams has previously rejected, despite the concentration of novel coronavirus infections in Toronto and some of the province’s other big cities and much lower rates elsewhere.

“You’ll certainly agree that the data are clear: COVID-19 has unfolded differently in many different parts of the province,” Dr. Loh writes.

Provincial decisions, he writes, “may need to unfold differently in different communities around the province” with regard to different infection rates and “the related capacity to respond to any spike or resurgence.”

The group’s proposed criteria include:

A decrease in the 14-day moving average of cases found in the community;

A decrease in the proportion of hospitalized cases over 14 days;

An effective reproductive number of less than one – meaning that each new case is infecting on average fewer than one other person – for specific health-unit regions, such as the greater Toronto and Hamilton area, or Ottawa.

Dr. Loh also calls for more resources to meet goals that the provincial officials have previously said Ontario had either achieved or was close to achieving: contacting 90 per cent of new positive cases within 24 hours and turning around test results within 24 to 48 hours.

He also calls for a broader testing strategy that would test all those suspected of having COVID-19, including those with only mild symptoms, something Ontario officials have promised to unveil soon.

Other documents obtained by The Globe show that all 34 local medical officers of health are also proposing specific benchmarks for hospitals to be met in each local health unit, such as keeping the occupation rate of acute-care beds below 85-per-cent capacity.

Ontario’s province-wide reopening – which has seen retailers with street entrances allowed to resume sales with physical distancing, along with the reopening of parks and golf courses – came after a much less-detailed framework was released last month that was for the most part lacking concrete numerical targets.

Among its benchmarks, it calls for “a consistent two–to-four week decrease in the number of new daily COVID‑19 cases” – a test Ontario failed recently with a steady rise in new infections last week.

Earlier Wednesday, Ontario reported 292 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 more deaths. It’s the second straight day of fewer than 300 new cases, which follows several consecutive days of more than 400.

It brings the provincial total to 26,483, an increase of 1.1 per cent over the previous day. The total includes 2,155 deaths and 20,372 resolved cases.

Meanwhile, Ontarians will not be allowed to dine in bars and restaurants, gather in groups larger than five or use playground equipment until at least mid-June, among several other restrictions.

The provincial government is extending its COVID-19 emergency orders until June 9.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says anyone who wants a COVID-19 test should go get one, with no fear of being turned away. It is a change of messaging from previous weeks when only those with symptoms were told to go to an assessment centre. The Canadian Press

- With files from Canadian Press

