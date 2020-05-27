Local Ontario health officials urge regional approach to reopening

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Local Ontario health officials urge regional approach to reopening

Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A transit shelter stands on Queen Street West in Toronto on April 28, 2020. The ad asks people to stay home to help control the spread of COVID-19, and in turn help restart Toronto's economy.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario’s local medical officers of health are calling for more detailed benchmarks before reopening more of the province’s economy, while urging Queen’s Park to consider a regional approach to allow areas harder-hit by COVID-19 to open up at their own pace.

Documents obtained by The Globe and Mail show that all the province’s 34 regional medical officers of health have agreed on a list of potential targets for infection rates and other criteria and have submitted their plan to the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams.

The criteria are much more detailed and specific than the broad strokes the provincial government outlined in its own reopening framework, released last month.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus guide: Updates and essential resources about the COVID-19 pandemic

What is the reopening plan in my province? A guide

In a letter addressed to Dr. Williams, Lawrence Loh, the Medical Officer of Health for Peel Region, west of Toronto, calls for a regional approach – something Dr. Williams has previously rejected, despite the concentration of novel coronavirus infections in Toronto and some of the province’s other big cities and much lower rates elsewhere.

“You’ll certainly agree that the data are clear: COVID-19 has unfolded differently in many different parts of the province,” Dr. Loh writes.

Provincial decisions, he writes, “may need to unfold differently in different communities around the province” with regard to different infection rates and “the related capacity to respond to any spike or resurgence.”

The group’s proposed criteria include:

  • A decrease in the 14-day moving average of cases found in the community;
  • A decrease in the proportion of hospitalized cases over 14 days;
  • An effective reproductive number of less than one – meaning that each new case is infecting on average fewer than one other person – for specific health-unit regions, such as the greater Toronto and Hamilton area, or Ottawa.

Dr. Loh also calls for more resources to meet goals that the provincial officials have previously said Ontario had either achieved or was close to achieving: contacting 90 per cent of new positive cases within 24 hours and turning around test results within 24 to 48 hours.

He also calls for a broader testing strategy that would test all those suspected of having COVID-19, including those with only mild symptoms, something Ontario officials have promised to unveil soon.

Other documents obtained by The Globe show that all 34 local medical officers of health are also proposing specific benchmarks for hospitals to be met in each local health unit, such as keeping the occupation rate of acute-care beds below 85-per-cent capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s province-wide reopening – which has seen retailers with street entrances allowed to resume sales with physical distancing, along with the reopening of parks and golf courses – came after a much less-detailed framework was released last month that was for the most part lacking concrete numerical targets.

Among its benchmarks, it calls for “a consistent two–to-four week decrease in the number of new daily COVID‑19 cases” – a test Ontario failed recently with a steady rise in new infections last week.

Earlier Wednesday, Ontario reported 292 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 more deaths. It’s the second straight day of fewer than 300 new cases, which follows several consecutive days of more than 400.

It brings the provincial total to 26,483, an increase of 1.1 per cent over the previous day. The total includes 2,155 deaths and 20,372 resolved cases.

Meanwhile, Ontarians will not be allowed to dine in bars and restaurants, gather in groups larger than five or use playground equipment until at least mid-June, among several other restrictions.

The provincial government is extending its COVID-19 emergency orders until June 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says anyone who wants a COVID-19 test should go get one, with no fear of being turned away. It is a change of messaging from previous weeks when only those with symptoms were told to go to an assessment centre. The Canadian Press

- With files from Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies