Localized emergency alert issued for missing Cape Breton teen

Open this photo in gallery Mary (Molly) Martin is seen in an undated RCMP handout photo. The Canadian Press

Eskasoni RCMP issued an emergency alert today regarding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for one week.

Police say they received new information about Molly Martin’s possible whereabouts and issued the alert to residents east of the Mira River in Cape Breton.

RCMP say they believe Martin and 47-year-old Darcy Doyle were in the area of Canoe Lake in southeast Cape Breton at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, using a green ATV.

Martin was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 in Eskasoni. She is described as Indigenous, 5 feet 1 inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, with a rose tattoo on her left forearm and could be wearing glasses.

Doyle, who is from Mira Gut, is described as six feet tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes.

Aerial and land searches for the teen continued today and the RCMP are asking anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts to contact authorities.

