Open this photo in gallery: Yumna Afzaal, left, Madiha Salman, Tlat Afzaal and Salman Afzaal.Courtesy of Afzaal family

An Ontario judge has told a jury that the man who drove a pickup truck into members of a Muslim family in 2021, killing four of them, is alleged to have subscribed to white supremacist views.

Superior Court Judge Renee Pomerance summarized the landmark case against Nathaniel Veltman, 22, while giving opening instructions to 14 jurors in Windsor who are convening for the first time Monday to hear evidence.

Mr. Veltman is charged with four counts of first degree murder, and one count of attempted murder. The Crown contends each of these alleged crimes was motivated by terrorist ideology. It’s the first time prosecutors in Canada have argued such a crime ranks as a terrorist attack.

Mr. Veltman, who has pleaded not guilty, watched the proceedings in the courtroom.

“You have been selected to judge the innocence or guilt of Mr Veltman in this case,” said Judge Pomerance during the opening moments of the case.

Judge Pomerance told the jury the accused is considered innocent of the allegations unless prosecutors prove otherwise during the trial, which is anticipated to last two months.

“The Crown alleges that he deliberately set out to kill a Muslim family because of his ideological beliefs,” Judge Pomerance said. She told the jury it will hear evidence that Mr. Veltman’s alleged beliefs included “white nationalism” or “white supremacy.”

In June, 2021, four members of the Afzaal family in London, Ont., were killed by an accelerating Dodge Ram pickup truck as they strolled on a sidewalk. Killed were grandmother Talat, 74; parents Salman and Madiha, in their 40s; and their daughter Yumnah, just 15 years old. The girl’s nine-year-old brother survived the attack.

Legal observers say the case against Mr. Veltman will stand as a case study in how Canadian law enforcement is expanding the boundaries of terrorism prosecutions.

Judge Pomerance ruled last year that a change of venue was warranted in the case, moving the trial from London to Windsor.

The reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments presented in court on the matter, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.

- With a report from The Canadian Press