Canada London, Ont., man, 27, charged with luring after messaging 14-year-old online

The Canadian Press

A man from London, Ont., is facing child luring charges after Facebook reached out to police to flag messages he was allegedly sending to a 14-year-old girl.

London police say the man allegedly communicated with the girl on Facebook between May 25 and June 11.

They say Facebook discovered the messages, which were of a “sexual nature,” and forwarded them on to the RCMP, which sent the information to local officers.

Investigators say he then met up with the girl face-to-face several times.

Police didn’t say what happened during those meetings.

The 27-year-old has been charged with one count of invitation to sexual touching.

He’s also been charged with three counts of luring a person under 16 and three of luring a person under 18.

He’s due in court next month.

