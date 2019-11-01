 Skip to main content

London, Ont., police officer found guilty in death of Indigenous woman

LONDON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
A southern Ontario police officer has been found guilty of criminal negligence which caused the death of an Indigenous woman.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance handed down the verdict against Const. Nicholas Doering, an officer with the police force in London, Ont., this afternoon.

Justice Pomerance also found Const. Doering guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life to Debra Chrisjohn in the hours before her death related to a drug overdose in September 2016.

The trial focused on Const. Doering’s interactions with her after he arrested her before she was transferred to the custody of provincial police, where she was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Justice Pomerance’s decision says Const. Doering showed a reckless disregard for Ms. Chrisjohn’s life.

The London Police Service says Const. Doering is still working for the force and says it will review Justice Pomerance’s decision before making future decisions about his job status.

