Attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.: What we know so far about the killing and suspect

Open this photo in gallery London, Ont., June 7: Mourners leave flowers at the site where a family of five was hit by a driver, killing four of them. Brett Gundlock/The Canadian Press

The suspect in Sunday’s pickup truck attack in London, Ont., is due to appear in court Tuesday. Police allege he drove into a family out for an evening walk and was motivated by hatred of their Muslim faith. Nathaniel Veltman faces four charges of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder, and police say they’ve reached out to the RCMP to discuss whether federal terrorism charges are an option.

The London Muslim Mosque is planning a large vigil at 7 p.m. (ET) Tuesday to honour the four people killed – a husband and wife, their daughter and the husband’s mother – and the couple’s young son, who survived and is in hospital. The four had roots in Pakistan and were model citizens, members of London’s Muslim community said.

The basic facts so far

How the truck attack in London, Ont., unfolded

On Sunday night, five family members were out for a walk on Hyde Park Road in the northwest end of London, Ont. They were waiting to cross an intersection at South Carriage Road at 8:40 p.m. when a black pickup truck heading south drove onto the curb and hit them, London police said in a statement. Police said they arrested the driver five minutes later when he was stopped in a mall parking lot about seven kilometres southeast. The driver “was wearing a vest that appeared to be like body armour,” Detective Superintendent Paul Waight said at a Monday news conference.

Four of the five were killed, and the fifth was in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Police Chief Steve Williams told the news conference. “We believe that this was an intentional act and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” Chief Williams said.

The London family: Who was killed, who survived

Police released the victims’ ages and genders but not their names, citing a request for privacy by the family. The Globe and Mail has not been able to independently confirm their identities, but a statement issued on behalf of relatives and confirmed by family friend Saboor Khan gave the names of the dead as follows:

Husband and wife Salman Afzaal, 46, and Madiha Salman, 44

Their daughter Yumna Salman, 15

Mr. Afzaal’s mother, 74

The survivor was the couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez Salman, the statement said, adding that he was “on the road to recovery from serious injuries.”

Sana Yasir, a friend of the family who lived down the street, told The Canadian Press she had been in touch with Mr. Afzaal’s brother and sister-in-law and released the statement on their behalf. She said the family was well known within the local Pakistani-Muslim community. “They were the most loving, caring and genuine family and would always greet you with a smile,” she said.

The suspect

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder. Police said they knew of no previous connection between him and the victims.





Open this photo in gallery London, June 7: Candles are arranged in a heart shape at the makeshift memorial at the site of the truck attack. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Reaction to the London attack

Londoners laid flowers at the intersection to pay tribute to the family. Political leaders – local, national and international – expressed condolences and denounced anti-Muslim hatred.

Ed Holder, mayor of London

MEDIA RELEASE: #LdnOnt Mayor Ed Holder’s Statement on Hyde Park Tragedy pic.twitter.com/51LrmRGiha — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) June 7, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

I spoke on the phone this evening with @LdnOntMayor and @NTahir2015 about the hateful and heinous attack that took place in London, Ontario yesterday. I let them know we’ll continue to use every tool we have to combat Islamophobia - and we’ll be here for those who are grieving. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 8, 2021

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Hate and Islamophobia have NO place in Ontario. Justice must be served for the horrific act of hatred that took place in London, Ontario yesterday.



My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends during this difficult time. These heinous acts of violence must stop. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 7, 2021

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophonia needs to be countered holistically by the international community. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 8, 2021

Racist attacks in Canada: A recent history

Monday’s attack is not the first time Muslim Canadians have been targeted in recent years. In 2017, six Quebeckers were massacred in a mosque by a Quebec City man who is now set to serve at least 25 years in prison; the Supreme Court of Canada is due to decide the proper sentence for him later this year. This past September, Toronto police charged a man with first-degree murder after the fatal stabbing of a volunteer caretaker at an Etobicoke mosque.

The pandemic has only worsened “xenophobic and anti-authority narratives” in Canada, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned in an April report, citing the rise in online misinformation and conspiracy theories fuelled by organized hate groups. In 2020, police-reported hate crimes in Toronto were up 51 per cent compared with the year before; in Vancouver, it was 97 per cent, with anti-Asian attacks increasing sevenfold.

For racialized communities in Canada, the violence has renewed questions about how to improve hate-crime laws and whether attacks like the one in London should be prosecuted as terrorism. “If the point of terrorism is to have people live in fear, to feel unsafe and to not feel like they belong – then this is definitely terrorism,” said Mohammed Hashim, executive director of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation.

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Colin Freeze and The Canadian Press

