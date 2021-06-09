 Skip to main content
London police chair board vows to ‘dismantle white supremacy’ in city

London, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People line the route from the scene of Sunday's hate-motivated vehicle attack to the London Muslim Mosque in London, Ont. on June 8, 2021, in honour of the four members of a Muslim family that died and the youngest boy who is in hospital.

Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

The head of London’s police services board says the racism that appears to have fueled a deadly attack on a Muslim family is not isolated.

Board chairman Javeed Sukhera says in a statement that the board will work to “dismantle white supremacy” in the city and continue to address Islamophobia.

Four members of a Muslim family were killed on Sunday when a man driving a black Dodge Ram smashed into them on a sidewalk, an attack police have said was a targeted anti-Muslim hate crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Sukhera says the board has heard from the local Muslim community that its members live in fear.

He says two previous Muslim police board chairs were also subjected to racist attacks that increased when the group worked to address racism.

Sukhera says the board will continue to tackle racism and is also joining a call by the London Muslim Mosque for a national summit on Islamophobia between all levels of government.

