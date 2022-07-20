A Canadian flag sits on a pair of seats reserved for fans amidst empty stands during first period quarter-final IIHF World Junior Championships hockey action between Canada and Switzerland, in Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

London police have launched an internal review of a sexual assault investigation that concluded without criminal charges after an incident in a hotel following a Hockey Canada fundraising gala in June, 2018.

The internal review will examine “what, if any, additional investigative avenues may exist,” London police chief Steve Williams said in a statement Wednesday.

“To ensure due diligence, given the serious nature of this allegation, I have directed that an internal review of the investigation be conducted,” Mr. Williams said. “The London Police Service is committed to thoroughly investigating all complaints of sexual assault.”

Mr. Williams said the review will begin immediately. His statement did not detail who would be leading the internal probe. He added that there is no predetermined deadline for its completion.

In his statement, London’s police chief said he was aware of the significant public interest in the case. He said members of the force’s sexual assault and child abuse section conducted a “lengthy and detailed” investigation that began in June, 2018. The investigation was completed in February 2019 with no criminal charges laid.

In May, Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players in a hotel room.

A public outcry has since surrounded the case, as officials from Hockey Canada have been called to testify before Parliament and major sponsors have temporarily pulled their support for the organization.

In the civil lawsuit, the woman alleged that she went to a hotel room with one player and that seven others later entered the room without her consent and engaged in a range of sexual acts to which she did not consent. Throughout, she alleges, she felt an imminent fear of physical harm.

The lawsuit, which sought more than $3.5-million in damages, was settled on terms that were not disclosed and the claims were not proven in court.

The woman’s lawyer declined to comment Wednesday on the police decision to re-examine the case.

Seven unnamed members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team have hired lawyers to represent them.

The lawyers say each of their clients fully co-operated with the London police investigation in 2018. Each player who was asked by police to give a statement or interview did so, the lawyers said. The players also provided police with videos and text messages recorded or exchanged around the time of the incident.

According to the lawyers, the lead detective for London police said in an e-mail in February, 2019, he had concluded that he did not have reasonable grounds to believe that a sexual assault had taken place.

The players deny wrongdoing and say that any sexual contact that took place was consensual, according to their lawyers.

