Long-awaited N.L. financial report set to be released today

A highly anticipated report that will offer recommendations on how Newfoundland and Labrador should manage its finances is set to drop in the provincial legislature today.

The report will be delivered by Moya Greene, a St. John’s-born businesswoman who ran Canada Post and is known for privatizing Britain’s postal service.

Premier Andrew Furey appointed Greene as chair of his economic recovery team last year, which was tasked with putting the report together.

Her reputation has caused widespread concern that she’ll recommend austerity measures and privatization as ways to straighten out the provincial balance sheet.

A recent report from the province’s auditor-general revealed Newfoundland and Labrador has the highest provincial revenue per capita in the country as well as the highest net debt-to-GDP ratio.

During the recent provincial election, Furey’s opponents regularly accused him of trying to slip cuts past voters by having them cast a ballot before they saw the report.

