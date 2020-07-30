 Skip to main content
Long-term care sector in staffing ‘crisis’; urgently needs more funding says report

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario’s long-term care sector is experiencing a staffing crisis that needs to be urgently addressed with more funding, better working conditions, and full-time hours, according to a new report from an expert advisory panel.

The long-term care staffing study, released Thursday, said many of the recurring issues facing the long-term care sector were exacerbated by COVID-19 – with several homes reporting “critical staffing shortages” at the height of the pandemic.

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care, removes her mask before taking a question from the media during an announcement in Ajax, Ont., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

While the issues are complex, the panel said the Ontario government needs to urgently address the crisis by investing in more staff to ensure a daily minimum of four hours of direct care per resident, and to improve staffing ratios based on the specific needs of homes.

While the report said not all homes are in crisis, they are all facing challenges, including difficulties in attracting and retaining staff. Although the report doesn’t specify funding, advocates and health care unions have estimated the costs of increasing staffing in the billions.

“Addressing staffing shortages in long-term care cannot happen without additional funding,” the report said. “The government can be confident that any increased investment will go directly to staffing by placing that funding in the dedicated envelopes which support staff costs.”

Although the report doesn’t specify funding, advocates and health care unions have estimated the costs of increasing staffing in the billions.

The staffing study, launched in February 2020, was led by a 10-person expert panel chaired by Arthur Sweetman, an economics professor at McMaster University who holds the Ontario Research Chair in Health Human Resources. The study was among the recommendations made by Justice Eileen Gillese in her inquiry into serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer, a former nurse who killed eight nursing home patients. That inquiry took two years to complete and a final report was released last July.

The staffing study makes five key recommendations: more funding to address the staffing crisis; changing the culture in long-term care, which often doesn’t recognize the “critical role” of personal support workers; improving the workload and working conditions; creating effective leadership and access to specialized expertise; and providing opportunities for growth.

Long-term care employs 100,000 people across the province, and there are 78,000 residents in 626 homes. The report says 58 per cent of employees in long-term care are personal support workers (PSWs), and 25 per cent are registered nurses (RNs). About a quarter of PSWs who have more than two years of experience leave the sector every year.

About 41 per cent of personal support workers currently work full-time, the report said.

“Increasing the proportion of full-time, permanent positions would improve working conditions for staff and reduce the likelihood of spreading viruses, such as COVID-19, between homes,” said the report.

The report details how staffing shortages have a negative impact on resident care, including missed baths, missed personal care and a lack of access to toilets.

“It was reported that PSWs are often rushed and therefore cut corners to optimize the time they have available. As a result, residents may experience increased falls, levels of depression, infections, errors, complaints, anxiety, and conflict,” it said.

One labour union reported that two-thirds of PSWs and nursing staff had to tell a resident they did not have time to take them to the washroom, and the resident would then have to wait.

“The current demand for key positions, such as PSWs and RNs, outpaces the supply,” it said.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care said the study will inform a “comprehensive staffing strategy” to be implemented by the end of the year. On Wednesday, the government launched its independent commission into COVID-19′s spread in long-term care, which is set to release a report by the end of April.

More than 1,800 residents and eight health care workers died in nursing homes during the pandemic, which makes up more than 63 per cent of all deaths in Canada, the report said.

The ministry of long-term care said it has completed or undertaken 80 per cent of Justice Gillese’s 91 recommendations, although some have been delayed as a result of COVID-19.

The government on Thursday announced $10-million towards an “annual training fund” to help frontline care staff acquire new skills, in addition to a $243 million investment this year in emergency funding for staffing, supplies and capacity.

