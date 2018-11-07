Long-time Nanaimo resident, businessman to run for B.C. Liberals in by-election

A lifelong Nanaimo, B.C., resident who says the city deserves more attention from the provincial government is running for the Liberals in an upcoming by-election.
Businessman Tony Harris says Nanaimo has the opportunity to send a message to the government in Victoria that the city will no longer be taken for granted.
Nanaimo has been a New Democrat stronghold, and current member of the legislature Leonard Krog is preparing to leave his seat after being elected mayor of the city.
Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says Harris is a candidate who looks to build Nanaimo’s future.
A B.C. Liberal statement says Harris will focus on bringing a new intensive care unit to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital as one of the major issues in the campaign.
A date hasn’t yet been set for the by-election and Nanaimo NDP member of Parliament Sheila Malcolmson is seeking the nomination to run for the provincial New Democrats.
