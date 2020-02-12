Long-time newspaper columnist Christie Blatchford dies at 68

Open this photo in gallery Long-time newspaper columnist Christie Blatchford has died at the age of 68. Deborah Baic/the Globe and Mail

Long-time newspaper columnist, author and firebrand Christie Blatchford, a hard-nosed scribe known for deep-sourced scoops and biting opinion pieces, has died. She was 68.

Blatchford had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer at Princess Margaret hospital in Toronto.

The cancer had metastasized to bones in the spine and hip by the time it was detected late last year, according to a profile.

Her brother Les Blatchford confirmed she died on Wednesday morning.

More to come.

