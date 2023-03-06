The Saskatchewan Legislative Building at Wascana Centre in Regina is pictured in 2020. In a news release, Premier Scott Moe thanked Lyle Stewart for all his years of service saying he always looked out for the best interests of the people he serves.Mark Taylor

A longtime member of the Saskatchewan Legislature who caused controversy when he invited a convicted murderer to the throne speech said he will resign his seat because of his health.

Lyle Stewart, who represents the constituency of Lumsden-Morse, said he has been living with prostate cancer for a number of years but his health has recently declined.

“Unfortunately, my condition has worsened in recent weeks to the point that I can no longer do this job to the standard I expect of myself and that my constituents deserve,” Stewart said in a news release Monday.

Stewart was first elected in 1999 and has held positions in cabinet, including as the minister of agriculture and minister of enterprise. He also served briefly as interim leader of the Saskatchewan Party while it was in Opposition in 2004.

“It has been the honour of my life to represent the people of Lumsden-Morse and Thunder Creek as their MLA for the past 23 1/2 years,” Stewart said.

Stewart previously beat cancer in 2014, but stepped down from cabinet four years later when the disease returned.

His resignation is effective as of March 10 and a byelection is to be held within six months.

Stewart was stripped of his legislative secretary duties after inviting notorious killer Colin Thatcher to the throne speech last year. He later called the decision to invite Thatcher “an error in judgment.”

Stewart had served as the executive assistant to Thatcher, who was an energy minister under former Conservative premier Grant Devine, before Thatcher resigned and was convicted of first-degree murder.

Thatcher’s ex-wife, JoAnn Wilson, was found beaten and shot to death in the garage of her Regina home in 1983.

Premier Scott Moe thanked Stewart for all his years of service, saying he always stood up for Saskatchewan producers and helped initiate many important trade relationships.

“But first and foremost, he has been a dedicated and hard-working MLA, always looking out for the best interests of the people he serves,” Moe said in news release.