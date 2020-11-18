Longueuil police arrest man in connection with alleged threats over local deer cull plan

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Longueuil police arrest man in connection with alleged threats over local deer cull plan

LONGUEUIL, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police in Longueuil, Que., say they arrested a man Tuesday in connection with threats against the city’s mayor and other local elected officials over a plan to cull white-tailed deer in a municipal park.

A man in his 20s from outside Longueuil, which is just south of Montreal, has been released under conditions, and a report has been sent to the Crown, the police force said in a statement Wednesday.

In recent days, threats have been made against Mayor Sylvie Parent and others over a plan to capture and kill about half of the roughly 30 white-tailed deer in Michel-Chartrand Park.

Story continues below advertisement

The deer population, last evaluated in 2017, is about twice what the park can support, and city officials say action is necessary to preserve the area’s biodiversity while maintaining a healthy deer population.

The plan has faced fierce opposition, including an online petition and a protest on Saturday calling for the animals to be moved rather than killed. A zoo has offered to take in the deer, and a local animal rescue company has offered to trap, sedate, and transport the animals to a new home.

But in a meeting that spilled into early Wednesday, Longueuil’s city council approved the deer cull, which would see the meat from the animals donated to local food banks. The city’s director general noted during the meeting that the plan was proposed by the province, which oversees deer management. He said the city could revisit the issue if provincial authorities decide to refine the plan.

The city has been working with the province’s Forests, Wildlife and Parks Department, and officials have said moving the deer to another region wouldn’t be effective because they could find their way back to the park.

The stress of moving could kill the deer, they add, and there is a serious risk of transmitting disease to other regions.

Longueuil police said in their statement they are investigating two other cases of alleged threats linked to the deer cull. They reminded citizens that any type of threat – over the phone, in writing or on social media – can lead to criminal charges.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies