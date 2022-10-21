Naomi Campbell, the artistic director of Toronto’s Luminato Festival, will be stepping down after the 2023 iteration of the event. She has spent more than 10 years with the organization.

The Luminato Festival has been running in Toronto since 2007, and has presented thousands of large-scale performances and art installations that blend music, dance, theatre and visual art for exhibits that were mostly free of charge over that time. Artists from more than 40 countries have contributed to the festival, and the organization said it has at times challenged people’s concepts of what a stage can be.

“I’m very proud of the work I have done during my time at Luminato, and I’ve been very fortunate to work alongside so many talented and inspiring people,” said Ms. Campbell in a statement.

“It has been an immense privilege to work with hundreds of remarkable artists from Toronto, Canada and around the world.”

Ms. Campbell said announcing her departure from the role now will give the organization ample time to find a replacement.

Ms. Campbell has been with the organization for nearly 12 years, first as a freelancer and eventually as an employee. The 2023 Luminato Festival will be her fifth as artistic director.

Celia Smith, CEO of the Luminato Festival, said the yearly event was able to draw attention to significant societal conversations through art installations that pushed the boundaries of different disciplines of art.

“Under Naomi’s leadership and vision, Luminato has pushed this further with numerous shows and events that drew our attention to the most significant conversations of our day,” said Ms. Smith.

“Although I’m sad to see Naomi’s tenure come to a close, I know that with change comes opportunity and I am excited to see what the future holds for Luminato.”

Ms. Campbell said she is grateful for the work she’s been able to do with the festival for the past 12 years. She said the job was not always easy, particularly during the pandemic, but she has had dozens of “unforgettable experiences” throughout her time with the organization.

The 2023 Luminato Festival is scheduled to take place from June 8 to 18. Over the years, performances have included a poetry reading by Leonard Cohen, large dance performances, and music performances by artists such as David Byrne of Talking Heads.