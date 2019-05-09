 Skip to main content

Canada Lynn Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Lynn Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A picture of Senator Lynn Beyak accompanies other Senators official portraits on a display outside the Senate on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 21, 2017.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Senators have voted to suspend Lynn Beyak without pay from the Senate for refusing to delete racist letters about Indigenous people from her website.

The suspension applies only to the remainder of the current session of Parliament; she’ll be able to resume sitting as a senator when a new session begins following the Oct. 21 federal election.

However, if Beyak continues to refuse to comply with remedial measures recommended last month by the Senate’s ethics committee, the Senate could consider further action against her in future.

Story continues below advertisement

The committee recommended that Beyak complete, at her own expense, “educational programs related to racism” towards Indigenous people; apologize in writing to the Senate; and delete the offending letters from her website.

Beyak insists the letters — posted in response to a 2018 speech in which she argued that Indian residential schools did a lot of good for Indigenous children, although many suffered physical and sexual abuse — are not racist.

But the Senate’s ethics officer, Pierre Legault, concluded in March that five of the letters contained racist content, suggesting that Indigenous people are lazy, chronic whiners who are milking the residential-schools issue to get government handouts.

Beyak was appointed to the Senate in 2013 by former prime minister Stephen Harper. She was kicked out of the Conservative caucus last year over her refusal to remove the letters from her website.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter