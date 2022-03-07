The British Columbia government says it will fund major recovery operations in the fire-ravaged village of Lytton, including long-awaited debris removal work now set to start Tuesday.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says $18.4-million will cover much of the costs of debris removal, archeological work and soil remediation for municipal, uninsured and underinsured properties in Lytton.

He says the funding will clear the way for rebuilding the Fraser Canyon community, much of which was destroyed by a wildfire last June.

Farnworth says the storms and flooding last fall that damaged transportation routes and the toxic state of ground conditions throughout much of the village after the fire slowed the pace of recovery efforts.

The Opposition Liberals and area residents, many of whom are still living away from Lytton, say the government waited too long to launch recovery plans.

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman said last month that the village was on the verge of going broke before the province provided $8.3 million to support ongoing operations and recovery.

