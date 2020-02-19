 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

MADD Canada asks Ontario to review apparent visibility problem with new blue licence plates

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson, seen in a June 20, 2019, file photo, says the licence plates were tested rigorously before their release earlier this month and passed those evaluations.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada is asking the Ontario government to review an apparent problem with its new licence plates that makes them difficult to read in low light.

MADD Canada says in a statement that night-time visibility issues being reported by police and the public are a very serious concern.

The organization says it’s crucial for people to see the plates clearly in order to report drunk or dangerous drivers.

Story continues below advertisement

The problem was first raised over the weekend when an off-duty Kingston police officer posted a picture of an unreadable plate in a well-lit parking lot at night.

Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson says the plates were tested rigorously before their release earlier this month and passed those evaluations.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said today he hasn’t heard about any issues of the new plates not working with traffic cameras, but the city will follow up with the province if problems arise.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies