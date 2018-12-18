 Skip to main content

Canada Magna buying Spanish auto seat manufacturer VIZA Geca

Magna buying Spanish auto seat manufacturer VIZA Geca

Aurora, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Magna International Inc. has signed a deal to buy Spanish company Viza Geca SL, which specializes in automotive seating.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The Canadian auto parts company says Viza adds expertise and a portfolio of products including patented floor-latch systems and foldable seats.

Under the agreement, Magna will acquire factories in Spain, the Czech Republic, Morocco and Mexico.

The company will also add more than 1,100 employees.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, pending regulatory approval.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

