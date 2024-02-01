Open this photo in gallery: Federal Health Minister Mark Holland, seen here in 2023, and Justice Minister Arif Virani said Thursday the extension will allow for a parliamentary review to take place in two years to assess the state of readiness.Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

The Liberal government has tabled legislation to delay expansion of medical assistance in death eligibility for individuals with mental illness for three years.

Health Minister Mark Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani said Thursday the extension will allow for a parliamentary review to take place in two years to assess the state of readiness.

Earlier this week, most members on a special committee of MPs and senators who examined the country’s readiness in this area indicated that Canada was not prepared to proceed.

In response to the committee, Mr. Holland said the federal government agreed with its assessment and promised that legislation would be forthcoming.

At present, MAID eligibility for patients with mental illness is set to take effect as of March 17.

Mr. Holland said the time to adopt the legislation is limited and conversations are taking place with opposition counterparts.

A majority of provinces and all the territories sent a letter to Mr. Holland this week calling for an indefinite delay of MAID for mental illness.