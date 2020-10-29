 Skip to main content

Mail-in ballots bump Saskatchewan NDP to 13 seats after election night

Regina
The Canadian Press
NDP Leader Ryan Meili speaks during a media availability in Saskatoon on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

Two Saskatchewan Party candidates have conceded their close election races to the NDP, bumping the Opposition party’s seat count to 13 from 11.

Former advanced education minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor posted on Facebook congratulating New Democrat Aleana Young on winning the constituency of Regina University.

The pair were locked in a tight race after Monday’s election where several urban seats were too close to call.

Elections Saskatchewan says the counting of mail-in ballots gave Young a lead of more than 200 votes over Beaudry-Mellor, who ends up being the only member of Premier Scott Moe’s cabinet to lose a seat.

Saskatoon lawyer Rylund Hunter also took to Facebook to congratulate his opponent, NDP Leader Ryan Meili, for holding his seat in Saskatoon Meewasin.

Meili declared himself the winner late Wednesday, based on information from NDP scrutineers watching the mail-in ballot count.

Elections Saskatchewan shows Meili with a lead of more than 200 votes with a count of late mail-in ballots pending on Nov. 7.

The Saskatchewan Party is expected to end up with 48 of the 61 seat that were up for grabs, giving the party its fourth majority government.

