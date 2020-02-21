Main teachers’ unions hope large protest at legislature sends unified message to Ford government

Open this photo in gallery Striking school teachers protest outside a speech by Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce, in Toronto, in a Feb. 12, 2020, file photo. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The leaders of Ontario’s main teachers’ unions say they hope a joint strike and massive protest today send a unified message to the Doug Ford government.

Thousands of teachers and education workers are gathering at the legislature during a provincewide strike.

The labour groups say today marks the first time since 1997 that educators from all the major unions are walking out on the same day.

Story continues below advertisement

Liz Stuart, with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, says 200,000 teachers and education workers are calling on the government to back down on cuts.

The unions, particularly those representing secondary teachers, are upset about increases to class sizes, which they say will lead to thousands of fewer teachers in the system.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, says today’s demonstration will counteract the education minister’s suggestions that teachers don’t support their union leadership, and that parents aren’t behind them.

The union leaders say as many as 30,000 people could attend the demonstration at the legislature, and parents will be there as well.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the two million students out of class today should be in school instead.

“The focus of union leaders ought to be on negotiating a deal that keeps students in class,” Lecce said in a statement. “Parents are losing patience with the union-caused disruption in their lives, the inconsistency in their children’s education, and the financial impact of scrambling for alternate care.”

The unions are upset that the government announced last March it would increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 28 and require students to take four e-learning courses to graduate.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has partly backed off on both issues, though the unions say it isn’t far enough. In recent months, Lecce has offered to instead increase average high school class sizes to 25 and require two online learning courses.

Elementary teachers say their key issues include guaranteeing the future of full-day kindergarten, securing more funding to hire special education teachers, and maintaining seniority hiring rules.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.