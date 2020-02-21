 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Main teachers’ unions hope large protest at legislature sends unified message to Ford government

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Striking school teachers protest outside a speech by Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce, in Toronto, in a Feb. 12, 2020, file photo.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The leaders of Ontario’s main teachers’ unions say they hope a joint strike and massive protest today send a unified message to the Doug Ford government.

Thousands of teachers and education workers are gathering at the legislature during a provincewide strike.

The labour groups say today marks the first time since 1997 that educators from all the major unions are walking out on the same day.

Story continues below advertisement

Liz Stuart, with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, says 200,000 teachers and education workers are calling on the government to back down on cuts.

The unions, particularly those representing secondary teachers, are upset about increases to class sizes, which they say will lead to thousands of fewer teachers in the system.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, says today’s demonstration will counteract the education minister’s suggestions that teachers don’t support their union leadership, and that parents aren’t behind them.

The union leaders say as many as 30,000 people could attend the demonstration at the legislature, and parents will be there as well.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the two million students out of class today should be in school instead.

“The focus of union leaders ought to be on negotiating a deal that keeps students in class,” Lecce said in a statement. “Parents are losing patience with the union-caused disruption in their lives, the inconsistency in their children’s education, and the financial impact of scrambling for alternate care.”

The unions are upset that the government announced last March it would increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 28 and require students to take four e-learning courses to graduate.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has partly backed off on both issues, though the unions say it isn’t far enough. In recent months, Lecce has offered to instead increase average high school class sizes to 25 and require two online learning courses.

Elementary teachers say their key issues include guaranteeing the future of full-day kindergarten, securing more funding to hire special education teachers, and maintaining seniority hiring rules.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies