 Skip to main content

Canada Major computer problems close ERs, clinics at McGill University Health Centre

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Major computer problems close ERs, clinics at McGill University Health Centre

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

All clinical appointments at The McGill University Health Centre, seen here on Nov. 7, 2014, are cancelled for the rest of the day.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

One of Quebec’s largest health networks is asking anyone in need of urgent care to avoid its hospitals and clinics because of major problems with its computer systems.

The advisory applies to all McGill University Health Centre sites, including the Montreal Children’s Hospital, Royal Victoria Hospital and the Montreal General Hospital.

The health centre adds that all clinical appointments are cancelled for the rest of the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Although the computer problems were being resolved by early afternoon, the hospital said the situation remained “unstable” and maintained its decision to cancel scheduled appointments.

For those already hospitalized, care was being provided as usual.

The health centre has confirmed the problems were not the result of a cyberattack.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter