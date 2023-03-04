A snow covered street is seen following a snow storm in Toronto, March 4, 2023.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Southern Ontarians have been digging out of the snow as a storm that swept across the region on Friday night, causing power outages and mass flight cancellations, moves eastward towards Quebec.

Environment Canada meteorologist Haizhen Sun said the storm dumped 20 to 30 centimetres of snow in many areas and was accompanied by strong gusts of winds. She said it was rare for the region to receive such heavy snow this late, but that it was too early to say if this would be the last such storm of the season.

On Saturday, winter storm or snowfall warnings remained in place in the region from Belleville to Ottawa and in southern Quebec, and nearly 15 cm of snow is expected in Montreal. Snowfall warnings were also in place in southern Nova Scotia, while heavy snow forced school closures throughout much of the province on Friday.

Environment Canada urged people to use caution when going out and driving, with slush or snow-covered roads creating difficult conditions and blowing snow possibly reducing visibility. Toronto Hydro and Hydro One said thousands of customers in the Greater Toronto Area and in some southern regions remained without power on Saturday, while Hydro-Québec reported around 1,400 customers without power in the south of that province.

Several people on social media shared videos of an unusual combination of thunder and lightning during the snowstorm on Friday evening.

“We call it thundersnow; it’s just a combination of snow with thunder,” Ms. Sun said. The the phenomenon is not common, and showed how dynamic and unstable the system that hit southern Ontario was, she added.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport warned on its website that the effects of the snowstorm would continue to be felt on Saturday, and urged travellers to check their flight status with their airlines before heading for the airport. Nearly a quarter of departures and over 30 per cent of arrivals were cancelled as of Saturday morning, while many other flights were delayed. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport also said in a statement that a “significant” number of arriving and departing flights were cancelled or delayed because of the weather.

Ted and Kathy Kwiatkowski, two recent retirees from Burlington, Ont., were in good spirits on Saturday, despite being on hold over the phone with WestJet since 5:30 a.m. in the hopes of salvaging their vacation to the Cayman Islands.

“We’ve been listening to the same music for the last six hours,” Mr. Kwiatkowski told The Globe and Mail. “We hope we never hear it again.”

The pair found a ride into Toronto from Burlington on Friday night in anticipation of their 9:20 a.m. Saturday flight with WestJet to the Cayman Islands. But at around 2:35 a.m., they received an e-mail from the airline saying their flight was cancelled, and have yet to be put on an alternative trip. If they can’t get through to WestJet, they say they may be forced to rent a car and return back to Burlington, or purchase a flight with another airline.

On Friday, Air Canada urged customers to check their flight status before leaving for Pearson or Montreal’s and Ottawa’s international airports, where dozens of flights were also cancelled or delayed because of the weather. WestJet warned on Twitter that they cancelled all scheduled flights to and from Pearson from Friday evening until Saturday morning, pending conditions.

Many flights were also cancelled at U.S. airports such as Chicago O’Hare and Detroit Metro.

On Saturday, the City of Toronto declared “a major snowstorm condition,” which is intended to help the city with road clearing after a significant snowfall accumulates in a relatively short time.

The city issued a statement saying snow removal efforts would get under way on Monday.

“This declaration may be cancelled sooner than 72 hours or it may be extended depending on how much snow needs to be removed,” the statement says. “At this time, the city anticipates it will likely be extended.”

With reports from The Canadian Press.